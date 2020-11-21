KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Date T+2 Dividend/
Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right
From To AGM cum price Percentage
Artistic Denim Mills 16.11.2020 23.11.2020 23.11.2020(u) - -
(HUBCSC2) Hub Power 16.11.2020 22.11.2020 - - -
Pakgen Power 17.11.2020 23.11.2020 - 13.11.2020 10 (II)
Lalpir Power 17.11.2020 23.11.2020 - 13.11.2020 10 (II)
Yousuf Weaving Mills 18.11.2020 25.11.2020 25.11.2020 - Nil
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer 18.11.2020 28.11.2020 - - -
Wah Nobel Chemicals 19.11.2020 26.11.2020 26.11.2020 - -
The Searle Co. 19.11.2020 25.11.2020 - 17.11.2020 13 (R)
Fazal Cloth Mills 19.11.2020 26.11.2020 26.11.2020 - Nil
Karam Ceramics 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - -
TRG Pakistan 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil
Mandiwala Mauser Plastic 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil
Paksitan Int. Airlines 20.11.2020 28.11.2020 28.11.2020(u) - Nil
K-Electric 20.11.2020 26.11.2020 26.11.2020 - Nil
Hallmark Co. 20.11.2020 26.11.2020 26.11.2020 - -
Clover Pakistan 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil
Dost Steels 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil
Johnson & Phillip Pakisan 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - -
Saudi Pak Leasing 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil
Macter International 21.11.2020 28.11.2020 28.11.2020(u) - -
Quice Food Industries 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil
Kohinoor Spinning Mills 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil
Bank Alfalah 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 - 19.11.2020 20 (I)
Aruj Industries 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil
(SNBL TFC 3) Soneri Bank 21.11.2020 06.12.2020 - - -
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 21.11.2020 25.11.2020 25.11.2020(u) - -
Mitchell's Fruit Farms 23.11.2020 30.11.2020 - 19.11.2020 190.5 (R)
Ghani Global Holdings 24.11.2020 30.11.2020 - - 66 (R)
(DAWHSC2) Dawood
Hercules Corporation 25.11.2020 01.12.2020 - - -
Shell Pakistan 25.11.2020 09.12.2020 09.12.2020(u) - -
Al-Shaheer Corporation 25.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil
Treet Corporation 25.11.2020 02.12.2020 02.12.2020(u) - -
Indus Dyeing 26.11.2020 03.12.2020 - 24.11.2020 100 (i)
Sunrays Textile Mills 26.11.2020 03.12.2020 - 24.11.2020 200 (i)
Engro Fertilizer 26.11.2020 02.12.2020 - 24.11.2020 50 (II)
System Limited 27.11.2020 03.12.2020 03.12.2020(u) - -
(BIPLSC) Bank Islamic 29.11.2020 30.11.2020 - - -
Interloop Ltd 03.12.2020 10.12.2020 10.12.2020(u) - -
Al-Shaheer Corp. 03.12.2020 09.12.2020 09.12.2020(u) - -
Fauji Fertilizer 07.12.2020 13.12.2020 - 03.12.2020 25.5 (III)
Engro Corporation 08.12.2020 14.12.2020 - 04.12.2020 100 (III)
First Equity Modaraba 08.12.2020 19.12.2020 20.12.2020 - Nil
Nishat Mills 09.12.2020 15.12.2020 15.12.2020(u) - -
Dawood Hurenles Crop 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - 09.12.2020 20 (III)
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - - -
(KELSC4) K-Electirc 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - - -
The Hub Power 14.12.2020 21.12.2020 - 10.12.2020 40 (I)
Kot Abbu Power 15.12.2020 22.12.2020 - 11.12.2020 15 (I)
Oil & Gas Devp. Co. 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 - 11.12.2020 20 (I)
Archroma Pakistan 22.12.2020 29.12.2020 29.12.2020 18.12.2020 300 (F)
Atlas Honda 23.12.2020 29.12.2020 - 21.12.2020 40 (I)
Ghani Glass 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 - 03.02.2021 65 (I)
(I) Interim Dividend
(F) Final Dividend
(B) Bonus
(*) Date revised
(E) Election of Directors of Company
(u) Extra ordinary general meeting
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
