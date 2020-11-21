AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Artistic Denim Mills          16.11.2020   23.11.2020     23.11.2020(u)       -                  -
(HUBCSC2) Hub Power           16.11.2020   22.11.2020          -              -                  -
Pakgen Power                  17.11.2020   23.11.2020          -         13.11.2020        10 (II)
Lalpir Power                  17.11.2020   23.11.2020          -         13.11.2020        10 (II)
Yousuf Weaving Mills          18.11.2020   25.11.2020     25.11.2020          -                Nil
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer                    18.11.2020   28.11.2020          -              -                  -
Wah Nobel Chemicals           19.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                  -
The Searle Co.                19.11.2020   25.11.2020          -         17.11.2020         13 (R)
Fazal Cloth Mills             19.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                Nil
Karam Ceramics                20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                  -
TRG Pakistan                  20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Mandiwala Mauser Plastic      20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Paksitan Int. Airlines        20.11.2020   28.11.2020     28.11.2020(u)       -                Nil
K-Electric                    20.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                Nil
Hallmark Co.                  20.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                  -
Clover Pakistan               20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Dost Steels                   20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Johnson & Phillip Pakisan     20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                  -
Saudi Pak Leasing             21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Macter International          21.11.2020   28.11.2020     28.11.2020(u)       -                  -
Quice Food Industries         21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Kohinoor Spinning Mills       21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Bank Alfalah                  21.11.2020   27.11.2020          -         19.11.2020         20 (I)
Aruj Industries               21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
(SNBL TFC 3) Soneri Bank      21.11.2020   06.12.2020          -              -                  -
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim    21.11.2020   25.11.2020     25.11.2020(u)       -                  -
Mitchell's Fruit Farms        23.11.2020   30.11.2020          -         19.11.2020      190.5 (R)
Ghani Global Holdings         24.11.2020   30.11.2020          -              -             66 (R)
(DAWHSC2) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          25.11.2020   01.12.2020          -              -                  -
Shell Pakistan                25.11.2020   09.12.2020     09.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Al-Shaheer Corporation        25.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Treet Corporation             25.11.2020   02.12.2020     02.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Indus Dyeing                  26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020        100 (i)
Sunrays Textile Mills         26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020        200 (i)
Engro Fertilizer              26.11.2020   02.12.2020          -         24.11.2020        50 (II)
System Limited                27.11.2020   03.12.2020     03.12.2020(u)       -                  -
(BIPLSC) Bank Islamic         29.11.2020   30.11.2020          -              -                  -
Interloop Ltd                 03.12.2020   10.12.2020     10.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Al-Shaheer Corp.              03.12.2020   09.12.2020     09.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Fauji Fertilizer              07.12.2020   13.12.2020          -         03.12.2020     25.5 (III)
Engro Corporation             08.12.2020   14.12.2020          -         04.12.2020      100 (III)
First Equity Modaraba         08.12.2020   19.12.2020     20.12.2020          -                Nil
Nishat Mills                  09.12.2020   15.12.2020     15.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Dawood Hurenles Crop          11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -         09.12.2020       20 (III)
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank        11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -              -                  -
(KELSC4) K-Electirc           11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -              -                  -
The Hub Power                 14.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         10.12.2020         40 (I)
Kot Abbu Power                15.12.2020   22.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         15 (I)
Oil & Gas Devp. Co.           15.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         20 (I)
Archroma Pakistan             22.12.2020   29.12.2020     29.12.2020     18.12.2020        300 (F)
Atlas Honda                   23.12.2020   29.12.2020          -         21.12.2020         40 (I)
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

