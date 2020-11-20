PM says peace objective behind visit to Kabul amid rising violence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his hope that trade and connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan would increase in the days to come, and termed a visible reduction in level of violence as imperative for enhanced trade activities between the two countries.

The prime minister stated this during his maiden visit to Kabul in his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who later addressed a joint press stakeout, according to a statement of the Afghan presidential palace.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials.

Prime Minister Khan said that the objective of his visit amid escalation of violence in Afghanistan was to highlight the fact in a meaningful manner that people and government of Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

"The whole idea of coming at a time when violence is increasing in Afghanistan is to assure you that we, the people of Pakistan and the government of Pakistan have only one concern, which is what you are feeling in Afghanistan, that we want peace," he said.

"We noted with concern that the level of violence is increasing despite talks in Qatar, so, my idea of choosing this time to come, was to assure you that Pakistan will do everything, whatever is possible...we will do to help reduce this violence and move towards the ceasefire," Prime Minister Khan, flanked by Afghan President Ghani said.

He said, "We have formed committees and the idea of committees is to ensure communication between the two countries and the security agencies".

"Whenever you feel that somewhere Pakistan can help in reducing violence, please, let's know. We assure you whatever [is] possible within our reach, we assure you that we will do utmost to reduce this level of violence," he told the Afghan president.

He added that his adviser on commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood had "fruitful" discussions in Kabul in the last three days, and he hoped that trade and connectivity between the two countries would increase in the days to come.

"For that, it is imperative that the level of violence goes down," he said.

He underscored that Pakistan was the country after Afghanistan, which was most interested in peace in Afghanistan.

The prime minister reiterated that the whole objective of his visit was to build trust, to communicate more, and assured the Afghan president of Pakistan's continued cooperation. He expressed happiness over visiting the historic city of Kabul, describing the city as once a favorite place for Pakistanis.

"I had been planning for at least 50 years to visit Afghanistan, but it never happened. So, I am pleased you invited me and I had an opportunity to visit this historic city. I know all about the history...Therefore, Kabul is one of those cities which is of immense interest to us, and Afghanistan. Until the 60s and 70s, the favourite place for Pakistanis to visit was Kabul as Peshawar was a favourite place for the Afghans to visit," he said.

He pointed out that the people of the two countries had historical links and connections attached to each other. The prime minister added that Pakistan had played its role in getting started first the Taliban's talks with the US, and then for intra-Afghan negotiations.

"The people of Afghanistan have suffered violence for four decades," he said, adding that the erstwhile FATA region of Pakistan was also devastated by the war on terror.

He said the livelihood of the tribesmen was badly affected and the region faced damages worth billions of rupees.

According to a statement issued here by PM House, the prime minister had wide-ranging talks with President Ghani to review efforts during the past two years to promote shared objectives of strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, and achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's support to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

He reiterated his long-standing view that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward for enduring peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on all sides for taking necessary measures for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire to protect Afghan lives.

Underscoring the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, the prime minister underlined that Pakistan would respect the decisions made by Afghans in the peace process.

He also cautioned against those who could spoil the peace efforts. During the prime minister's visit, Pakistan and Afghanistan also issued a document titled "Shared Vision between Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Support Peace and Stability in Both Countries and the Wider Region."

The 'Shared Vision' is aimed at advancing a forward-looking cooperative partnership between the two countries for political, economic and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders agreed to constitute Committees to pursue security and peace-related matters. The prime minister expressed satisfaction at increasing high-level leadership exchanges imparting a steady momentum to bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

In this regard, he appreciated that the recent visit of Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood to Kabul from 16-18 November led to important breakthroughs for commencement of negotiations on Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), progress in revision of APTTA, Customs Assistance Agreement, and understanding to have an MoU for cooperation between the two central banks.

The two leaders also agreed to expedite infrastructure and energy connectivity projects. They also discussed development of new rail-road projects between Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to the Afghan presidential place, President Ghani welcomed the prime minister at the Presidential Palace, where they received guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were played.

Ghani said that this visit is historic amid the latest escalation of violence in Afghanistan and said 'his visit delivers a significant message to the entire Afghan nation'.

"Our common objective is to take a leap of faith to overcome the distrust that has haunted our relationship," Ghani said, adding, "We have come to an understanding that a shared vision regarding cooperation is not only essential for relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but a harbinger of regional cooperation and connectivity."

"Our common focus and what inspires us both is poverty eradication, empowerment of citizens of our countries within the frameworks of our Islamic constitutions; the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," Ghani further said.

The president said Prime Minister Khan's most important message was that "violence is not an answer". "A comprehensive political settlement for an enduring peace within the framework of our values, our constitution and the Islamic Republic is the way to the future," he added.

President Ghani reiterated that embracing a constructive politics, a politics of engagement and inclusive politics was the way to the future. The president also accepted to visit Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Khan within a short period of time, the Afghan presidential palace added.

Earlier, upon arrival at Kabul airport, the prime minister and his delegation was received by Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President's Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and senior officials.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan and Embassy officials were also present on the occasion.

