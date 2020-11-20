AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

INP 20 Nov 2020

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers have been martyred when an Army check post came under attack in South Waziristan tribal district, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, the check post came under firing in Pash Ziarat area from some unknown terrorists which prompted swift retaliation from the Pakistani soldiers.

As a result of the exchange of firing, two soldiers, identified as Havaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat, were martyred. The ISPR statement said another soldier injured in the attack. An operation to clear the area was under way, said the ISPR.

It may be mentioned here that the attack by the terrorists came on a day when Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Kabul for talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The agenda included border management and cross-border incidents. The militants were driven out of the tribal districts in a number of military operations, but still terrorists occasionally attack the security forces from their leftover hideouts.

The security forces also conduct IBOs after receiving credible information about presence of militants to ward off any threat of attacks.

On October 15, six soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on their convoy in North Waziristan tribal district.

On October 09, a soldier embraced martyrdom and another sustained injuries in an attack of militants in South Waziristan.

On October 04, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. On October 02, the security forces foiled a major terrorist activity and gunned down two terrorists during an IBO in Boya area. The two slain terrorists included an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist. On September 28, a soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Shakai Valley area of South Waziristan.

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

US envoy appreciates Pakistan's relentless support

Global economy recovering, but may be losing momentum: IMF

Xi touts China's huge economy as base of free trade

C/A stays surplus for 4th month

Readymade garments, bedwear exports post growth: Hafeez

Investigation report submitted to SHC: Technical fault led to 2016 ATR crash

NTC to be exempted from 8 percent minimum tax

TLP chief Allama Rizvi dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.