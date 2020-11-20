Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers have been martyred when an Army check post came under attack in South Waziristan tribal district, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, the check post came under firing in Pash Ziarat area from some unknown terrorists which prompted swift retaliation from the Pakistani soldiers.

As a result of the exchange of firing, two soldiers, identified as Havaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat, were martyred. The ISPR statement said another soldier injured in the attack. An operation to clear the area was under way, said the ISPR.

It may be mentioned here that the attack by the terrorists came on a day when Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Kabul for talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The agenda included border management and cross-border incidents. The militants were driven out of the tribal districts in a number of military operations, but still terrorists occasionally attack the security forces from their leftover hideouts.

The security forces also conduct IBOs after receiving credible information about presence of militants to ward off any threat of attacks.

On October 15, six soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on their convoy in North Waziristan tribal district.

On October 09, a soldier embraced martyrdom and another sustained injuries in an attack of militants in South Waziristan.

On October 04, two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. On October 02, the security forces foiled a major terrorist activity and gunned down two terrorists during an IBO in Boya area. The two slain terrorists included an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist. On September 28, a soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Shakai Valley area of South Waziristan.