KSE-100 Index slightly up: BRIndex100 inches up

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday witnessed a mixed trend, however closed on a positive note due to buying in certain stocks at the fag end.

BRIndex100 gained 5.8 points or 0.14 percent to close at 4,208.08 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,233.17 and intraday low of 4,195.05 points. Volumes stood at 165.796 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 48.52 points or 0.23 percent to close at 21,167.44 points with a turnover of 98.695 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 40,540.70 points, up 26.03 percent or 0.06 percent. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter increased to 188.567 million shares as compared to 145.897 million shares traded on Wednesday.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $76,191. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 5 billion to Rs 7.449 trillion. Out of total 379 active scrips, 188 closed in negative and 170 in positive while the value of 21 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG Pak was the volume leader with 27.138 million shares and increased by Rs 1.95 to close at Rs 55.75 followed by Unity Foods that gained Rs 0.47 to close at Rs 23.33 with 17.812 million shares. Unilever Foods and Nestle Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 749.00 and Rs 52.26 respectively to close at Rs 13,498.00 and Rs 6522.25 while Philip Morris Pak and Shezan International were the top losers declining by Rs 60.00 and Rs 13.85 respectively to close at Rs 1440.00 and Rs 313.15.

BR Automobile Assembler Index inched up by 3.99 points or 0.05 percent to close at 7,810.22 points with total turnover of 1.729 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 21.38 points or 0.36 percent to close at 5,884.08 points with 15.674 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 14.17 points or 0.17 percent to close at 8,515.15 points with 28.000 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 4,882.55 without any change from previous close with 4.438 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 7.87 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,674.53 points with 7.477 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 25.51 points or 1.33 percent to close at 1,950.18 points with 47.931 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed higher led by cement, banking and oil scrips as investor weigh SBP upbeat projections of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent growth in FY21, positive results from Covid vaccines and strong data on FDIs during July- October'20.

He said higher global crude oil prices, $2.3 billion upbeat data on home remittances in October'20 and strong data on LSMI output by 4.81 percent and 3.78 percent surge textile exports for July-September'20 played a catalyst role in bullish close.

