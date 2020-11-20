PML-N MNAs inquire after health of Shujaat

LAHORE: PML-N MNAs Barjees Tahir and Barrister Usman Ibrahim and former Federal Minister for Minority Affairs Akram Masih Gill called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Thursday, to inquire about health of Ch Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest. Thanking N-League MNAs, Elahi agreed to enhance the mutual contacts.

Talking to Akram Masih Gill, Elahi said that the minority community has a major role in highlighting positive image of Pakistan to the world.

