AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

US blacklists N Korea-Russia 'forced labour' groups

AFP 20 Nov 2020

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury placed two entities that either send or help send North Korean workers to Russia on its sanctions blacklist Thursday for involvement in what it called "forced labour."

The Treasury placed sanctions on Korea Cholsan General Trading Corporation, a North Korean company operating in Russia, and Russian construction company Mokran LLC.

The two had "engaged in, facilitated, or been responsible for the exportation of forced labour from North Korea, including exportation to generate revenue for the Government of North Korea or Workers Party of Korea," the Treasury said in a statement.

The two were added to a long list of companies and organizations already blacklisted by the United States for what Washington alleges is an abusive policy of sending North Korean citizens abroad to work and earn foreign exchange, most of which the state allegedly takes.

The sanctions block any assets the named entities might hold under US jurisdiction and ban US companies and individuals from doing business with them, an effort aimed at locking them out of the global financial system.

US blacklists N Korea-Russia 'forced labour' groups

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

US envoy appreciates Pakistan's relentless support

Global economy recovering, but may be losing momentum: IMF

Xi touts China's huge economy as base of free trade

C/A stays surplus for 4th month

Readymade garments, bedwear exports post growth: Hafeez

Investigation report submitted to SHC: Technical fault led to 2016 ATR crash

NTC to be exempted from 8 percent minimum tax

TLP chief Allama Rizvi dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.