AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

China's new international copper futures slip on debut

  • INE bonded copper closes down 1.2% on 47,090 yuan/tonne.
  • Jiangxi Copper, Minmetals among first firms to trade – INE.
  • Trading volume around one-ninth of ShFE copper contract.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

SHANGHAI: China's much anticipated bonded copper futures, which are open to overseas investors, fell more than 1% on their debut on Thursday, with trading volumes only reaching one-ninth those of the country's established domestic copper contract.

Front-month copper on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), for delivery in March 2021, closed down 1.2% at 47,090 yuan ($7,162.85) per tonne.

Market watchers said the listing price - which at 47,680 yuan exceeded Wednesday's closing price on the London Metal Exchange in dollar terms - had been a little on the high side.

Companies involved in the first batch of trades included state-run quartet Jiangxi Copper, China Minmetals Corp, Wanbao Mining and Bank of China International, as well as UK-based brokerage Sucden Financial and Singapore firm Envy Global Trading, an INE statement said.

Trading house Trafigura was also one of the opening-day participants, a source from the company said.

"The level of attention paid to this contract is pretty high, although not everyone jumped into trading on the first day," said a Shanghai-based trader, adding that he expected hedging and price discovery to eventually occur.

"Open interest and liquidity will eventually increase."

The trading volume on the March INE contract was 7,555 lots on Thursday, versus 68,506 lots for the most traded domestic copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

Unlike the INE price, the Shanghai futures prices includes 13% value-added tax and closed up 0.2% on 52,660 yuan per tonne on Thursday.

INE copper is China's sixth internationalised commodities contract after crude oil, iron ore, TSR 20 rubber, low-sulphur fuel oil and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). It is denominated in yuan, with delivery into bonded warehouses.

China, the world's top copper consumer, aims to become a commodities pricing power and promote the yuan as it opens up its futures contracts to allow foreign participation.

Traders say the new INE contract could eventually boost global adoption of the yuan and reduce some pricing power from copper's current global benchmark in London.

"We've seen arbitrages between Comex, LME and ShFE, so the INE contract is like a centre for the other three markets. I think the arbitrages will persist," said Tiger Shi, managing director of broker Bands Financial.

"The INE exchange has to ensure liquidity, and the design of the contract has to be accommodative to what the market needs, but at the moment this is a good start."

Copper

China's new international copper futures slip on debut

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters