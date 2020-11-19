2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Wednesday after terrorists fired on security forces check post near Pash Ziarat, South Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces promptly responded to the firing. During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Matloob Alam, 32, and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat 25 embraced martyrdom.

A soldier was also injured during the firing, the ISPR said. "Operation is in progress for area clearance," ISPR said.

On September 28, the ISPR said, pn intelligence of terrorists presence in Shakai, South Wazirstan, Security Forces were conducting night patrolling to check terrorists move in the area. "During the exchange of fire, Captain Abdullah Zafar, age 25 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat while leading his troops embraced shahadat," ISPR said.

On September 13, Sepoy Sajid was martyred after an IED exploded near security forces check post on Road Boya- Miranshah in North Waziristan.