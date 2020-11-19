AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

European stocks up

Reuters 19 Nov 2020

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European stocks closed higher on Wednesday as more positive updates on Covid-19 vaccine and merger activity in the region helped offset worries about the fast-spreading virus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, returning to a more than eight-month high hit earlier this week.

Economically sensitive stocks such as automakers, banks, miners and retailers rose more than 1%, leading sectoral gains.

After a sluggish start, European bourses got a boost from news that final results from Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95% success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for it to apply for an emergency US authorization.

However, the market response was measured as investors expect any vaccine rollout to take time, while more US and European restrictions in the absence of fresh stimulus could weigh on economic activity.

M&A also drove big swings in stocks, with Britain’s RSA Insurance gaining 4.6% after it backed a 7.2 billion pound ($9.55 billion) cash offer from Canada’s Intact Financial and Denmark’s Tryg in one of Europe’s biggest financial takeover bids this year.

Deutsche Boerse rose 2.4% after the German stock exchange operator said it would acquire an 80% stake in corporate governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for about $1.8 billion.

Among decliners, German automotive supplier Schaeffler fell 5.3% after it set mid-term sales targets that disappointed investors.

Shipping group Maersk slipped 1.0% after it reported quarterly sales and operating profit in line with previous forecast and maintained its earnings forecast.—Reuter

