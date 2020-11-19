Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs discusses security situation in region

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday held consultations on important issues of regional and global importance, including the security situation of the region in wake of the Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

The 15th meeting of the Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs was chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which was attended by Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andalib Abbas, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, former ambassadors, former foreign secretaries, experts on international affairs, and other members of the advisory council.

The meeting discussed important regional and global issues, including the security situation of the region, and the growing trend of Islamophobia.

The foreign minister briefed the participants on the diplomatic efforts and the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the recent past.

He also apprised the participants of the “irrefutable evidence” of India’s state-sponsored terrorism inside the country aimed at destabilising Pakistan, disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and creating unrest in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and erstwhile FATA.

On the Afghan peace process, he said that peaceful Afghanistan was indispensable for peace and stability in the entire region, adding that the outcome of intra-Afghan negotiation was crucial for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan would continue its sincere efforts for restoration of durable peace in Afghanistan and the region.

He pointed out that the high-level exchanges between the two counties, including the arrival of high level Afghan delegations including Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and the Speaker of the Afghan Wolesi Jirga to Pakistan would further expand bilateral relations.

The foreign minister also briefed the participants on the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Pakistan, and the discussions held with him on promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

He said that the recent visit of the chairman of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Pakistan would further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

About the growing trend of Islamophobia, he appraised the meeting about his recent telephonic conversations with the foreign ministers of various countries, including the OIC secretary general, and drawing the world’s attention to the situation, and asking them to take effective and joint measures to curb it.

