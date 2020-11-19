KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Honda Atlas Cars 30.09.2020 - 656.880 4.60 (Pakistan) Limited Half Year (KELSC4)K-Electric 11.12.2020 to Limited 17.12.2020 Interloop Limited 10.12.2020 03.12.2020 to 10.00.a.m. EOGM 10.12.2020 ===================================================================================================================

