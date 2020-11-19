Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
19 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Honda Atlas Cars 30.09.2020 - 656.880 4.60
(Pakistan) Limited Half Year
(KELSC4)K-Electric 11.12.2020 to
Limited 17.12.2020
Interloop Limited 10.12.2020 03.12.2020 to
10.00.a.m. EOGM 10.12.2020
===================================================================================================================
