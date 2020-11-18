AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

China's Nanjing Iron & Steel to invest in coke project in Indonesia

  • The plant will have capacity for 2.6 million tonnes a year, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
  • Dalian coke futures have climbed more than 35% this year as Chinese capacity has been put under pressure.
Reuters 18 Nov 2020

China's Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest in a coke plant in Indonesia to sidestep tougher Chinese environmental rules and to build new capacity closer to major coking coal exporter Australia.

The plant will have capacity for 2.6 million tonnes a year, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

China, the world's top steel producer, produced 471.3 million tonnes of coke in 2019. But it has been on a drive to curb excess capacity to produce the steelmaking ingredient and has shut down old plants to reduce pollution.

Dalian coke futures have climbed more than 35% this year as Chinese capacity has been put under pressure.

Units of Nanjing Iron & Steel, Tsingshan Holding Group, Shanghai Decent Investment Group and others would set up a joint venture to build the plant in Morowali Industrial Park with total investment of $383.48 million, the company said.

Nanjing Iron & Steel will hold 78% in the venture through its unit, it said.

"Indonesia is closer to the major coking coal exporter Australia, and transportation fees are relatively low," the Chinese steelmaker said in the filing.

China has stopped taking coal shipments from Australia amid escalating tensions between the two countries, according to media reports in October.

Nanjing Iron & Steel also said companies in Indonesia faced less pressure on capacity and fewer environmental restrictions than those in China.

Indonesia's environment ministry could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

The investment was pending approval from both governments, the Chinese firm said, adding that there was a risk the project would be subject to anti-dumping duties in China, which currently levies such tariffs on coke imports.

Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd coke project

China's Nanjing Iron & Steel to invest in coke project in Indonesia

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters