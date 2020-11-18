PSX closes in green zone: BRIndex100 edges up

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday witnessed a positive trend on the back of fresh buying, mainly by local investors and institutions in various sectors. BRIndex100 gained 22.69 points or 0.54 percent to close at 4,213.05 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,251.15 and intraday low of 4,190.36 points. Volumes stood at 130.233 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 50.3 points or 0.24 percent to close at 21,230.73 points with a turnover of 76.401 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 147.92 points or 0.37 percent to close at 40,652.67 points. Trading activity however remained thin as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 150.341 million shares as compared to 181.446 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $1.968 million. The market capitalization increased by Rs 19 billion to Rs 7.470 trillion. Out of total 381 active scrips, 218 closed in positive and 142 in negative while the value of 21 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG Pak was the volume leader with 9.909 million shares and gained Rs 0.14 to close at Rs 52.60 followed by BankIslami Pak that lost Rs 0.11 to close at Rs 9.99 with 8.770 million shares. Island Textile and Nestle Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 100.41 and Rs 88.99 respectively to close at Rs 1635.00 and Rs 6489.00 while Colgate Palmolive and Wyeth Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 194.00 and Rs 51.45 respectively to close at Rs 2850.00 and Rs 1007.32.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 28.8 points or 0.37 percent to close at 7,804.20 points with total turnover of 4.288 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched up by 29.79 points or 0.51 percent to close at 5,895.39 points with 14.471 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 79.23 points or 0.94 percent to close at 8,507.00 points with 26.941 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 27.35 points or 0.56 percent to close at 4,885.91 points with 6.830 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,721.99 points, up 30.58 points or 0.83 percent with 12.646 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 13.25 points or 0.69 percent to close at 1,905.99 points with 14.852 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that bears were defeated in the session as the market closed in the green zone. The KSE-100 Index opened positive and touched a high of plus 459 points. The market remained green throughout the day and closed at 40,653, up 148 points level.

The KSE index moved on the positive direction on back of the news that Moderna Inc's Pharma company experimental vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing covid-19 based on interim data from a late stage trail. Moreover, SEARL (up 1.8 percent), FEROZ (up 0.9 percent), IBIHL (up 1.6 percent) and AGP (up 0.8 percent) gained to close higher in the trading session.

Investor's interest was witnessed in the banking space where UBL (up 3.9 percent), MCB (up 0.6 percent), HBL (up 0.4 percent) and BAFL (up 1.8 percent) closed in the green trajectory. Oil stocks also recovered from their recent low as crude oil prices edged higher in the international market, where POL (up 2.1 percent) and PPL (up 1.5 percent) were the major gainers of the mentioned sector.

