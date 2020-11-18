Britain assisting Pakistan in health, education sectors: HC

LAHORE: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner has said that Britain is assisting Pakistan in health and education sectors and adequate funds have also been allocated which will help improve training field in both the departments.

He said this during a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi MNA at their residence here on Tuesday.

British High Commissioner’s Political Secretary Harry Thomson and Commonwealth Development Officer Jinal Shah were also present.

British High Commissioner also enquired about the welfare of Ch Shujat Hussain and exchanged views about the prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest.

Thanking the British Higher Commissioner, Elahi said that reviving Lahore and Islamabad routes by the British Airways is a welcome step.

British High Commissioner said that democratic act of empowering Standing Committees of the Punjab Assembly for the first time is quite an appreciable step.

The British High Commissioner also invited Ch Shujat Hussain, Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi to visit the British High Commission.

