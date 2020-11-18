Markets
18 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Summite Bank 18.11.2020 11:00 am
Honda Atlas Cars 18.11.2020 11:00 am
Agha Steel Ind. 19.11.2020 04:00 pm
International Industries 19.11.2020 10:30 am
Haji Mohammad Insmail Mills 19.11.2020 11:00 am
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 20.11.2020 10:00 am
Hashimi Con 20.11.2020 10:30 am
Shahtaj Textile 23.11.2020 12:00 pm
Siemens (Pak) Engineering 26.11.2020 01:00 pm
Exide Pakistan 28.11.2020 03:00 pm
=========================================================
