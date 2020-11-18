AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Ghani Global Holdings         24.11.2020   30.11.2020          -              -             66 (R)
(DAWHSC2) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          25.11.2020   01.12.2020          -              -                  -
Shell Pakistan                25.11.2020   09.12.2020     09.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Engro Fertilizer              26.11.2020   02.12.2020          -         24.11.2020        50 (II)
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank        11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -              -                  -
Dolmen City Rief              12.11.2020   18.11.2020          -         10.11.2020        2.5 (I)
Ghani Automobile Ind.         12.11.2020   19.11.2020     19.11.2020(u)       -                  -
Ghani Value Glass             12.11.2020   19.11.2020     19.11.2020(u)       -                  -
Indus Motor                   12.11.2020   18.11.2020          -         10.11.2020        120 (I)
Sana Industries               13.11.2020   20.11.2020          -         11.11.2020         10 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim    13.11.2020   20.11.2020(*)       -              -                  -
PIC Terminal                  13.11.2020   20.11.2020          -         11.11.2020        68 (II)
AGP Limited                   13.11.2020   20.11.2020          -         11.11.2020         10 (I)
Al-Tahur Ltd.                 14.11.2020   20.11.2020          -              -                  -
Rafhan Maize Products         14.11.2020   20.11.2020          -         12.11.2020       1500 (U)
Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II
Power Holding                 14.11.2020   20.11.2020          -              -                  -
Artistic Denim Mills          16.11.2020   23.11.2020     23.11.2020(u)       -                  -
(HUBCSC2) Hub Power           16.11.2020   22.11.2020          -              -                  -
Pakgen Power                  17.11.2020   23.11.2020          -         13.11.2020        10 (II)
Lalpir Power                  17.11.2020   23.11.2020          -         13.11.2020        10 (II)
Yousuf Weaving Mills          18.11.2020   25.11.2020     25.11.2020          -                Nil
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer                    18.11.2020   28.11.2020          -              -                  -
Wah Nobel Chemicals           19.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                  -
The Searle Co.                19.11.2020   25.11.2020          -         17.11.2020         13 (R)
Fazal Cloth Mills             19.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                Nil
Karam Ceramics                20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                  -
TRG Pakistan                  20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Mandiwala Mauser Plastic      20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Paksitan Int. Airlines        20.11.2020   28.11.2020     28.11.2020(u)       -                Nil
K-Electric                    20.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                Nil
Hallmark Co.                  20.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                  -
Clover Pakistan               20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Dost Steels                   20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Johnson & Phillip Pakisan     20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                  -
Saudi pak Leasing             21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Macter International          21.11.2020   28.11.2020     28.11.2020(u)       -                  -
Quice Food Industries         21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Kohinoor Spinning Mills       21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Bank Alfalah                  21.11.2020   27.11.2020          -         19.11.2020         20 (I)
Aruj Industries               21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
(SNBL TFC 3) Soneri Bank      21.11.2020   06.12.2020          -              -                  -
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim    21.11.2020   25.11.2020     25.11.2020(u)       -                  -
Mitchell's Fruit Farms        23.11.2020   30.11.2020          -         19.11.2020      190.5 (R)
Al-Shaheer Corporation        25.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Treet Corporation             25.11.2020   02.12.2020     02.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Indus Dyeing                  26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020        100 (i)
Sunrays Textile Mills         26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020        200 (i)
System Limited                27.11.2020   03.12.2020     03.12.2020(u)       -                  -
(BIPLSC) Bank Islamic         29.11.2020   30.11.2020          -              -                  -
Dawood Hurenles Crop          11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -         09.12.2020       20 (III)
Fauji Fertilizer              07.12.2020   13.12.2020          -         03.12.2020     25.5 (III)
Engro Corporation             08.12.2020   14.12.2020          -         04.12.2020      100 (III)
First Equity Modaraba         08.12.2020   19.12.2020     20.12.2020          -                Nil
The Hub Power                 14.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         10.12.2020         40 (I)
Kot Abbu Power                15.12.2020   22.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         15 (I)
Oil & Gas Devp. Co.           15.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         20 (I)
Archroma Pakistan             22.12.2020   29.12.2020     29.12.2020     18.12.2020        300 (F)
Atlas Honda                   23.12.2020   29.12.2020          -         21.12.2020         40 (I)
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

