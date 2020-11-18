WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 17, 2020 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Nov-20 13-Nov-20 12-Nov-20 11-Nov-20 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106948 0.106449 0.106267 0.106719 Euro 0.832197 0.832151 0.830886 0.829696 Japanese yen 0.00672013 0.0067129 0.00669337 0.00670691 U.K. pound 0.928888 0.927445 0.927251 0.935647 U.S. dollar 0.703463 0.704317 0.704678 0.705164 Algerian dinar 0.00547303 0.00546966 0.0054806 Australian dollar 0.512825 0.509221 0.512301 0.515404 Botswana pula 0.0632413 0.0628955 0.0627868 0.0630417 Brazilian real 0.129809 0.128413 0.130284 0.130552 Brunei dollar 0.522749 0.521678 0.522371 0.523857 Canadian dollar 0.53761 0.535724 0.536979 Chilean peso 0.000917521 0.000929877 0.000930366 0.00092675 Colombian peso 0.000193164 0.000193036 0.000193169 Czech koruna 0.0315794 0.0314399 0.0314014 0.0313741 Danish krone 0.111734 0.111747 0.11159 0.111471 Indian rupee 0.00943223 0.00946512 0.00949679 Israeli New Shekel 0.209614 0.209493 0.20867 Korean won 0.000630852 0.000632696 0.000633475 0.000631924 Kuwaiti dinar 2.30304 2.30438 2.30747 Malaysian ringgit 0.170972 0.170475 0.170459 0.171032 Mauritian rupee 0.0175399 0.017555 0.0175458 Mexican peso 0.0343849 0.0343238 0.0342692 New Zealand dollar 0.483631 0.48133 0.486016 0.481556 Norwegian krone 0.0775508 0.0769636 0.0771785 0.0777066 Omani rial 1.83177 1.83271 1.83398 Peruvian sol 0.193494 0.194126 Philippine peso 0.0145638 0.0145849 0.0146187 Polish zloty 0.18619 0.185273 0.185466 Qatari riyal 0.193259 0.193593 0.193726 Russian ruble 0.00914542 0.00910839 0.00913804 0.00925321 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.18759 0.187914 0.188044 Singapore dollar 0.522749 0.521678 0.522371 0.523857 South African rand 0.045764 0.0450495 0.0450507 0.0450066 Swedish krona 0.0813817 0.0814644 0.08161 0.0816682 Swiss franc 0.769737 0.769577 0.770435 0.767902 Thai baht 0.0233197 0.0232847 0.023279 0.0233081 Trinidadian dollar 0.103821 0.104141 0.104061 U.A.E. dirham 0.191549 0.19188 0.192012 Uruguayan peso 0.0164188 0.0163943 0.0164483 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020