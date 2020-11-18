WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Nov 17, 2020
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 16-Nov-20 13-Nov-20 12-Nov-20 11-Nov-20
Chinese yuan 0.106948 0.106449 0.106267 0.106719
Euro 0.832197 0.832151 0.830886 0.829696
Japanese yen 0.00672013 0.0067129 0.00669337 0.00670691
U.K. pound 0.928888 0.927445 0.927251 0.935647
U.S. dollar 0.703463 0.704317 0.704678 0.705164
Algerian dinar 0.00547303 0.00546966 0.0054806
Australian dollar 0.512825 0.509221 0.512301 0.515404
Botswana pula 0.0632413 0.0628955 0.0627868 0.0630417
Brazilian real 0.129809 0.128413 0.130284 0.130552
Brunei dollar 0.522749 0.521678 0.522371 0.523857
Canadian dollar 0.53761 0.535724 0.536979
Chilean peso 0.000917521 0.000929877 0.000930366 0.00092675
Colombian peso 0.000193164 0.000193036 0.000193169
Czech koruna 0.0315794 0.0314399 0.0314014 0.0313741
Danish krone 0.111734 0.111747 0.11159 0.111471
Indian rupee 0.00943223 0.00946512 0.00949679
Israeli New Shekel 0.209614 0.209493 0.20867
Korean won 0.000630852 0.000632696 0.000633475 0.000631924
Kuwaiti dinar 2.30304 2.30438 2.30747
Malaysian ringgit 0.170972 0.170475 0.170459 0.171032
Mauritian rupee 0.0175399 0.017555 0.0175458
Mexican peso 0.0343849 0.0343238 0.0342692
New Zealand dollar 0.483631 0.48133 0.486016 0.481556
Norwegian krone 0.0775508 0.0769636 0.0771785 0.0777066
Omani rial 1.83177 1.83271 1.83398
Peruvian sol 0.193494 0.194126
Philippine peso 0.0145638 0.0145849 0.0146187
Polish zloty 0.18619 0.185273 0.185466
Qatari riyal 0.193259 0.193593 0.193726
Russian ruble 0.00914542 0.00910839 0.00913804 0.00925321
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.18759 0.187914 0.188044
Singapore dollar 0.522749 0.521678 0.522371 0.523857
South African rand 0.045764 0.0450495 0.0450507 0.0450066
Swedish krona 0.0813817 0.0814644 0.08161 0.0816682
Swiss franc 0.769737 0.769577 0.770435 0.767902
Thai baht 0.0233197 0.0232847 0.023279 0.0233081
Trinidadian dollar 0.103821 0.104141 0.104061
U.A.E. dirham 0.191549 0.19188 0.192012
Uruguayan peso 0.0164188 0.0163943 0.0164483
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
