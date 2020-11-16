AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against US dollar

  • The buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs157.5 and Rs158.5 respectively.
APP 16 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee loses 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs158.17 against the previous day's closing of Rs158.16.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs157.5 and Rs158.5 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 83 paisas and closed at Rs187.69 against the last day’s trading of Rs186.86, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.50, whereas an increased of Rs 1.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 209.19 against Rs 208.10 in the previous day.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remained unchanged to close at Rs43.05 and Rs42.16 respectively.

