Sri Lankan shares slip for third day as financials, consumer goods weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed a touch lower for the third straight session on Monday, weighed down by losses in financials and consumer goods stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended 0.09% lower at 6,076.92.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon slipped 1.3%, conglomerate Bukit Darah fell 4.7% and liquor maker Distilleries Company Of Sri Lanka slid 2.7%.

A 4.1% gain in conglomerate Hemas Holdings Plc curbed some losses in the benchmark index.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index slipped to 58.4 million from 70.9 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 138.9 million rupees ($751,420.07) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.39 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.9 against the US dollar.