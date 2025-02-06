AIRLINK 190.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.69%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 37.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.56%)
FFL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
HUBC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
OGDC 198.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.45%)
PACE 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PAEL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 170.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.89%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.49%)
PTC 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
SEARL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.17%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.85%)
SSGC 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.16%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.37%)
TRG 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.31%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,699 Decreased By -51.2 (-0.44%)
BR30 34,548 Decreased By -103.8 (-0.3%)
KSE100 111,392 Decreased By -543.1 (-0.49%)
KSE30 34,732 Decreased By -293 (-0.84%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei up on Wall Street gains, despite firm yen

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 09:59am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average gained on Thursday as Wall Street’s rise boosted sentiments, even as a firmer yen on the back of strengthening bets for an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) weighed.

The Nikkei rose nearly 1% in early trade before narrowing gains, up 0.2% to 38,888.04 by the midday break. The broader Topix also added 0.2% to 2,751.18.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended Wednesday higher, rebounding from declines earlier in the session as investors brushed off disappointing Alphabet earnings and weighed the prospect of future rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

A strong performance by U.S. tech shares and gains by AI darling Nvidia trickled through to boost Japan’s heavyweight chip-related stocks. Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, added 1.1%, while Tokyo Electron advanced 1.3%.

The yen’s strength, however, dented overall gains, with the Japanese currency climbing as high as 151.81 against the U.S. dollar as one of BOJ’s most hawkish policymakers, Naoki Tamura, said the central bank must raise rates to at least 1% by the second half of fiscal 2025.

Japan’s Nikkei reverses gains on BOJ’s rate hike bets, stronger yen

A stronger domestic currency hurts exporter shares and investor sentiment as it decreases the value of overseas profits when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Other than the impact from higher U.S. stocks and a stronger yen, it was “hard to see any other trends,” likely keeping the Nikkei in its recent range in a “directionless” day of trade, said Kazuo Kamitani, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

The domestic earnings season, however, continued to produce big moves among individual shares.

Renesas Electronics surged 12.2% to be the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei after the chipmaker announced its revenue report and Nomura Holdings, Japan’s biggest brokerage, gained 6.2%.

Honda slid 4.1%, while Nissan Motor added 2.1% amid continued news that Nissan may step back from merger talks.

Nikkei index Japan’s Nikkei share Japan's Nikkei share Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei up on Wall Street gains, despite firm yen

Selling continues, KSE-100 down in early trading

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Read more stories