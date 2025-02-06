AIRLINK 190.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.69%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 37.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.56%)
FFL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
HUBC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
OGDC 198.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.45%)
PACE 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PAEL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 170.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.89%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.49%)
PTC 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
SEARL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.17%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.85%)
SSGC 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.16%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.37%)
TRG 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.31%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,699 Decreased By -51.2 (-0.44%)
BR30 34,548 Decreased By -103.8 (-0.3%)
KSE100 111,447 Decreased By -488.3 (-0.44%)
KSE30 34,758 Decreased By -266.9 (-0.76%)
Markets

India’s benchmarks pause ahead of key earnings, RBI rate decision

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025 09:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes were little changed on Thursday, as investors awaited key corporate earnings and the Reserve Bank of India’s rate decision.

The Nifty 50 was off 0.14% at 23,664.9 points as of 9:47 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex had slipped 0.14% to 78,158.1.

They had opened about 0.3% higher after logging marginal losses in the previous session, with sentiment remaining neutral ahead of the RBI’s widely expected first interest rate cut in nearly five years.

A rate cut, if it happens, will follow less than a week after the government, in the federal budget, cut personal tax rates to stimulate consumption.

The benchmarks have taken “a pause after the rebound” on Tuesday and are awaiting the RBI’s rate decision and commentary and some key Nifty 50 companies for directional triggers, said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

Six Nifty companies – State Bank of India, Trent, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia and ITC – are due to report their quarterly earnings on the day.

Indian shares inch lower as consumer stocks weigh on energy gains

Eight of the 13 major sectors declined in morning trade.

The broader, more domestically focused small-caps and mid-caps traded flat, erasing opening gains.

Among individual stocks, food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy lost about 8% to a record low after reporting a wider loss in the third quarter.

Winemaker Sula Vineyards dropped 4% after posting a 35% slide in its December-quarter profit, hurt by a slowdown in urban consumption.

Trucking firm VRL Logistics jumped 14% after logging a rise in quarterly profit.

