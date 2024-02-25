AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
Feb 25, 2024
Dhruv Jurel 90 powers India to 307 all out against England

Reuters Published February 25, 2024 Updated February 25, 2024 12:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RANCHI: Dhruv Jurel led India’s spirited rearguard action with a brilliant 90 before the hosts were all out for 303 at lunch replying to England’s first innings total of 353 on day three of the fourth Test on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter combined in a 76-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav (28) to rescue India from a precarious 177-7.

Number nine batter Kuldeep faced 131 balls, the longest in his Test career, before James Anderson broke the stand.

England’s Bashir takes four wickets to hurt India in 4th Test

Kuldeep defended with an angled bat, dropping the ball on to his boot only for it to roll back and hit the stumps.

It was the 698th Test wicket for Anderson, Test cricket’s most successful fast bowler. Debutant Akash Deep (nine) became off-spinner Shoaib Bashir’s (5-119) fifth victim in the match.

Jurel, who brought up his maiden Test fifty in his second match, realised he was running out of partners and counter-attacked.

The right-hand batter smashed four sixes and six fours in his knock but fell short of a hundred when Tom Hartley (3-68) bowled him. India are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

