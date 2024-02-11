AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Feb 11, 2024
Sports

Sri Lanka hit 308 in second Afghanistan ODI

AFP Published February 11, 2024 Updated February 11, 2024 06:33pm

KANDY: Four half-centuries helped Sri Lanka to a total of 308 for six after they elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Afghanistan on Sunday.

After the openers fell cheaply, Kusal Mendis (61) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (52) steadied the innings, adding 103 runs for the third wicket.

Both batters benefited from dropped catches, but fell in the space of eight deliveries.

Sri Lanka make 381 after Nissanka double ton

Samarawickrama hit one straight to mid-wicket, where Mohammad Nabi took the catch to make the breakthrough.

Mendis failed to clear a fielder at deep mid-wicket as he tried to take on Azmatullah Omarzai, who finished with three wickets.

Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage made a 111-run stand for the fifth wicket that came off in 98 deliveries.

Liyanage reached his second half-century in ODIs with a straight six off Noor Ahmad, but was dismissed the very next ball.

His half-century came off 48 deliveries with two fours and two sixes.

Asalanka brought up Sri Lanka’s 300 with a boundary in the last over of the innings, and was unbeaten on 97 off 74 deliveries, including nine fours and two sixes.

Afghanistan were sloppy in the field, dropping as many as five catches.

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0. The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday, also in Kandy.

The hosts won the tour’s sole Test by 10 wickets. The current series will be followed by three T20 matches, all in Dambulla.

