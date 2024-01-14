Pakistan chasing 195 to win second T20 against New Zealand

HAMILTON: Finn Allen blasted 74 off 41 balls as New Zealand posted 194-8 in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Opener Allen struck seven fours and five sixes for the home side after they were asked to bat at Seddon Park, although the innings lost shape when he was dismissed in the 13th over.

Pakistan will need to score 195 to square the five-match series 1-1 after a resounding 46-run defeat in the opening game in Auckland on Friday.

Tim Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20

New Zealand were 111 for one at the midway point but suffered a major setback soon afterwards when Kane Williamson was forced to retire hurt for 26.

The veteran captain strained his hamstring while completing a run and the team said he would take no further part in the match.

Allen powered on in trademark big-hitting fashion before being bowled by a googly from leg-spinner Usama Mir.

New Zealand's remaining batters struggled, with pace bowler Haris Rauf particularly adept over the closing overs, finishing with 3-38.

Mitchell Santner produced a late flourish of 25 runs, having missed the first game after testing positive for Covid-19.

Santner replaced seamer Matt Henry in New Zealand's only change from the Auckland match, while Pakistan are fielding the same team.