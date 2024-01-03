BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
South Africa left reeling after Siraj barrage

AFP Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 04:59pm

CAPE TOWN: Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj engineered an extraordinary South African batting collapse as the hosts were bowled out for 55 before lunch on the first day of the second Test at Newlands on Wednesday.

Siraj took a career-best six for 15, bowling unchanged for nine overs as South Africa’s decision to bat first backfired spectacularly.

It was South Africa’s lowest total since they were bowled out for 36 and 45 against Australia in Melbourne in 1931/32.

Stand-in South African captain Dean Elgar, playing in his last Test, stressed the need for his team to start well as they defend a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Coetzee out of the attack for South Africa

But it was India who controlled the morning’s play on a pitch which offered bounce and seam movement.

Siraj exploited the conditions superbly, with none of the batsmen looking comfortable against him.

He started South Africa’s collapse when he had Aiden Markram caught at second slip for two in his second over.

He followed up by bowling Elgar for four in his next over.

Jasprit Bumrah had new cap Tristan Stubbs caught at short leg for three before Siraj took the next four wickets.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s decision to keep Siraj on was rewarded when the fast bowler took the wickets of David Bedingham (12) and Marco Jansen (0) in his eighth over.

Top-scorer Kyle Verreynne (15) was Siraj’s sixth victim in his ninth over.

Mohammed Siraj South Africa VS India Test

