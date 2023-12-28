BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
Indian batsmen struggle after Elgar orchestrates big Proteas’ lead

AFP Published 28 Dec, 2023 06:54pm

CENTURION: India lost three wickets after conceding a first innings lead of 163 runs on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

India were 62 for three at tea, still 101 runs in arrears, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma (0), fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) and Shubman Gill (26) all back in the pavilion.

Dean Elgar (185) and Marco Jansen (84 not out) had transformed a slender 11-run lead for South Africa into a strong position, sharing a 111-run sixth wicket partnership.

South African captain Temba Bavuma did not bat after suffering a hamstring injury on the first day.

Veteran Elgar and new cap Bedingham put South Africa ahead against India

Kagiso Rabada, who took five wickets in the first innings, had Jaiswal dropped by Aiden Markram at second slip off the first ball of the second innings.

But Rabada bowled Sharma in the next over with a superb delivery which deviated off a full length to hit off stump.

Burger then produced a sharp lifter which Jaiswal gloved to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Gill hit six boundaries in a 39-run stand with Virat Kohli (18 not out) before he was bowled when he played across a full ball from Jansen.

Shreyas Iyer was dropped in the last over before tea with his score on four when Keegan Petersen could not hold a sharp chance at third slip off Jansen.

Earlier, Elgar and Jansen twice saw off the threat of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj – at the start of play and later with the second new ball – as they batted South Africa into a strong position.

Opener Elgar took his overnight score of 140 to 185 before he gloved a catch down the leg side off Shardul Thakur.

The tall Jansen made his second Test half-century and highest score in accumulating 84 not out. He faced 147 balls and hit 11 fours and a six.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4-69.

