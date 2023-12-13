BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 9 draft ceremony underway in Lahore

BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 06:59pm

Preparations of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 are getting the final touches as the draft ceremony for the selection of players is taking place today (Wednesday) at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The PCB has declared that the 9th edition of the PSL will be played in four cities Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The Multan Sultans team picked England left-arm bowler David Willey in the first pick of the Platinum category.

Karachi Kings, who did not retain a single player in the top bracket during the retention window, drafted Carebbian all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators, who traded their first Platinum pick with Multan Sultans in a trade that included Naseem Shah and Rilee Rossow, picked left-arm quick Mohammad Amir.

Peshawar Zalmi decided to strengthen their spin bowling department with the inclusion of Afghanistan’s emerging spinner Noor Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars, who had released their ace opener Fakhar Zaman during the retention window, re-picked him as their first Platinum pick.

In the second Platinum round, Lahore picked South Africa’s batter Russie Van der Dussen, Islamabad drafted Jordan Cox (England), while Karachi Kings bagged Australian all-rounders Daniel Sams (Australia and Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan).

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Mohammad Amir Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 PSL 9 PSL Draft

Comments

1000 characters

PSL 9 draft ceremony underway in Lahore

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 Index 1.73% lower

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Revolutionary measures in IT sector can stabilise economy: Dr Umar

Oil prices stable around six-month lows

Shaheen Shah Afridi named vice-captain for Australia Test series

Gold prices fall for 5th consecutive session in Pakistan

UN refugee chief expects further displacement due to Gaza conflict

Read more stories