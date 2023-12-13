PSL 9 draft ceremony underway in Lahore

Preparations of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 are getting the final touches as the draft ceremony for the selection of players is taking place today (Wednesday) at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The PCB has declared that the 9th edition of the PSL will be played in four cities Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The Multan Sultans team picked England left-arm bowler David Willey in the first pick of the Platinum category.

Karachi Kings, who did not retain a single player in the top bracket during the retention window, drafted Carebbian all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators, who traded their first Platinum pick with Multan Sultans in a trade that included Naseem Shah and Rilee Rossow, picked left-arm quick Mohammad Amir.

Peshawar Zalmi decided to strengthen their spin bowling department with the inclusion of Afghanistan’s emerging spinner Noor Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars, who had released their ace opener Fakhar Zaman during the retention window, re-picked him as their first Platinum pick.

In the second Platinum round, Lahore picked South Africa’s batter Russie Van der Dussen, Islamabad drafted Jordan Cox (England), while Karachi Kings bagged Australian all-rounders Daniel Sams (Australia and Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan).

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.