Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified positive adjustment of Rs1.71 per unit in tariffs of power Distribution Companies (Discos) for August 2023 under month Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The financial impact of positive adjustment of Rs1.71 per unit will be Rs30 billon, to be recovered from consumers except lifeline consumers in October bills.

The Authority conducted a public hearing on September 27, 2023, which was attended by the stakeholders and public representatives.

The Authority calculated the fuel cost for the month of August 2023 as per the revised claim presented by CPPA-G during the hearing and after accounting for the aforementioned adjustments, and including costs arising out due to application of various factors, as provided in the respective PPAs of the Power Producers and claimed by CPPA-G in its FCA request.

The Regulator has also mentioned that the amount arising out due to the application of PPA factors, for the six RFO based IPPs, incorporated under 2002 Power Policy, is being allowed on provisional basis and shall be subject to adjustment, based on the final outcome of the ongoing suomoto proceedings against RFO based IPPs.

The Authority has decided to account for the energy and cost of power plants having bilateral contracts in the individual basket of each Discos, by excluding the same from CPPA-G basket for the month of August 2023. Similarly, the net metering units have also been accounted for as part of individual Discos basket. However, since a uniform tariff regime is in place in the country, therefore, the Authority has also worked out a National Average Uniform monthly FCA to be charged from all the consumers of Discos

The positive adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers. Discos will show positive adjustment impact separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of August 2023.

