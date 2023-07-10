BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil eases on China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts limit fall

Reuters Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 05:28pm

LONDON: Oil prices dipped on Monday after weak economic data from top consumers the United States and China, although expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia limited losses.

Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $78.07 a barrel by 1005 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was also off 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $73.46 a barrel.

“Oil traders may be cautious ahead of the U.S. CPI and China’s slew of economic data later this week,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said, of inflation data due out on Wednesday.

In the U.S., data on Friday pointed to the smallest job gains in two-and-a-half years, but strong wage growth.

The figures will likely keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at its July meeting.

China’s factory-gate prices fell at the fastest pace in more than seven years in June, government data showed on Monday, as recovery in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.

Oil prices up 3pc to 9-week high on supply concerns

However, crude prices could rebound after OPEC+ announced plans to further reduce supply, Teng added.

Oil benchmarks gained more than 4% last week to touch their highest marks since May, rising for a second straight week after the world’s biggest oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to deepen supply cuts in August.

“The presence of economic slowdowns in China adds to the prevailing uncertainty in the oil market,” said Mukesh Sahdev, head of downstream and oil trading at Rystad Energy.

“The market’s instability is further fueled by the ongoing tug-of-war between fears of demand control by Western economies and the supply-control strategies employed by OPEC, which impacts the oil market’s delicate balance.”

Saudi Arabia will extend its 1 million barrels per day (bpd) output cut into August and Russia will cut crude exports by 500,000 bpd. Instead of cutting output, Russia will be using the crude to produce more fuel to meet domestic demand, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

Saudi Arabia’s cuts are easing its oil glut as floating storage off the Egyptian Red Sea port of Ain Sukhna is down by almost half to 10.5 million barrels from mid-June, according to data from oil analytics firm Vortexa as of July 7.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude Brent crude oil WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil eases on China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts limit fall

Rupee sees decline, settles at 279.8 against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

KSE-100 closes near 44,600 after 378-point gain

PM Shehbaz directs foolproof arrangements ahead of possible flooding in rivers

PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman acquitted in money laundering case

Marriyum says PTI chairman directly responsible for May 9 events

Irfan Siddiqui’s tenure as CEO/president of Meezan Bank extended

JS Global Capital withdraws intention to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin sues CNN for ‘unfair dismissal’

Read more stories