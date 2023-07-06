BAFL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.4%)
Jul 06, 2023
England win toss and opt to bowl as boos greets Australia

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 03:21pm

LEEDS: The first boos of the day came before a ball had even been bowled as England won the toss and put Australia in to bat in the crucial third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday.

As soon as Australia captain Pat Cummins appeared on the big screen, just after losing the toss on day one, a theme was set for the match, with England fans still evidently angry about events in the controversial second Test at Lord’s less than a week ago.

Australia win fractious 2nd Ashes Test despite stunning Stokes century

Supporter frustration has not been helped by the predicament England find themselves in. Coming into this five-match Ashes series in fine form, the hosts are now 2-0 down after the Lord’s defeat.

No team has come back from 2-0 to win an Ashes series since a Don Bradman-inspired Australia in 1936-37, but there is still hope for England, given how close-run both matches have been to date.

The manner of the defeat, with the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow which stoked scenes of rare animosity for Test cricket, has only intensified the desire for an incredible comeback.

Supporters will be doing their part, setting out their stall early with the reception for Cummins.

Australia have made three changes to their starting line-up – the same number as England – for the pivotal Test in the Leeds sunshine, as Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy and Scott Boland come in.

