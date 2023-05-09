Intra-day update: Stocks plunge after Imran Khan’s arrest

Stocks felt the effect of deeper political turmoil on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 witnessed a decrease of nearly 500 points after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by law enforcement agencies outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

At around 2:40pm, the benchmark index was being traded at 41,358.37, a decrease of 471.12 points or 1.13%.

Experts attributed the sudden decline to the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan with the benchmark KSE-100 Index seeing a sharp fall at around 2:30pm.

Initial reports suggested PTI workers were also involved in a quarrel with police and many were injured, according to Aaj News.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed among the index-heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the negative zone.

“This is a developing situation,” Saad Khan, Head of Securities IGI Securities, told Business Recorder. “However, such negative news is problematic for the investors, as this would increase political instability,” he added.

The analyst said that the market is already depressed, and the current development would only worsen the situation.

“Foreign investors have already exited, domestic investors remain but they would also run off looking at the situation,” said Saad.

