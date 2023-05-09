AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.2%)
BOP 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.07%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.45%)
FCCL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.32%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.76%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.56%)
OGDC 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.06%)
TRG 104.84 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
UNITY 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Intra-day update: Stocks plunge after Imran Khan’s arrest

Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 03:07pm
Stocks felt the effect of deeper political turmoil on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 witnessed a decrease of nearly 500 points after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by law enforcement agencies outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

At around 2:40pm, the benchmark index was being traded at 41,358.37, a decrease of 471.12 points or 1.13%.

Experts attributed the sudden decline to the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan with the benchmark KSE-100 Index seeing a sharp fall at around 2:30pm.

Initial reports suggested PTI workers were also involved in a quarrel with police and many were injured, according to Aaj News.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed among the index-heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the negative zone.

“This is a developing situation,” Saad Khan, Head of Securities IGI Securities, told Business Recorder. “However, such negative news is problematic for the investors, as this would increase political instability,” he added.

The analyst said that the market is already depressed, and the current development would only worsen the situation.

“Foreign investors have already exited, domestic investors remain but they would also run off looking at the situation,” said Saad.

