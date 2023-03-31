Dar confirms $2bn China loan has rolled over, issue is ‘no longer pending’

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday confirmed that a $2 billion loan from China has been rolled over and the matter is “no longer pending”, denying reports that talks were still in progress.

“I want to confirm that the $2 billion deposit from China, which was due on 23 March, is no longer pending,” said Dar, while answering a query raised by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani in Parliament.

“Moreover, the documentation (of this loan) for 2023-24 is also completed” he said.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that China is still working on a request by Pakistan to roll over the loan that matured last week, citing a top finance ministry official.

“It is a work in progress,” Reuters quoted the official as saying, on condition of anonymity. “Formal documentation is underway” and a formal announcement will be made, they had added.

But Dar said the report was “totally speculative”.

The rollover is critical for the South Asian nation as its foreign exchange reserves have dipped to just four weeks worth of imports at a time when it is locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure bailout funds.

Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar

Meanwhile, Dar explained that Pakistan conducts two types of business with China.

“One is the SAFE deposit, which is a business between the central bank of China and the central bank of Pakistan (State Bank of Pakistan), which is a sovereign business.”

“The second business is with the commercial banks of China including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Bank of ChinaChina Development Bank,” he said.

As Pakistan struggles to avert a default on its obligations, the only help so far has come from longtime ally Beijing.

Earlier this month confirmed the country’s central bank had recieved $500m from ICBC. The latest transfer was the second disbursement of $500m for Pakistan as part of a US$1.3b rollover facility from the institution.