A year to remember and forget: Pakistan saw it all in 2022

In 2022, Pakistan faced economic challenges, a constitutional crisis – on multiple occasions – and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country. Here are some stories that shaped headlines in Pakistan during the year, and made an impact on the country's political, social, and economic situation.

Murree tragedy: At least 21 tourists die

In January, at least 21 tourists died in freezing temperatures after being stranded in their vehicles on snow-covered roads leading to Murree.

Murree, a popular tourism centre, became crowded after thousands flocked there to witness snowfall, but remained confined to their vehicles with snow enveloping the hill station.

Death toll in calamity-hit Murree rises to 22

Following the incident, the Punjab government declared Murree “calamity-hit” and imposed a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices, and Rescue 1122 services.

Later, a report compiled by a government-led inquiry said "the unfortunate casualties were caused by strategic, tactical, and operational failures at various [government] levels."

Noor Mukadam gets justice

It took a while, but the verdict was finally out in February, and the nation rejoiced.

Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was brutally murdered in Sector F-7/4 last year on July 20. A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

This year, an Islamabad sessions court sentenced Zahir to death in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani, while announcing the verdict, also sentenced Zahir's household staff Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, both co-accused in the case, to 10 years in jail.

The court acquitted Zahir's father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee in the case. All other suspects including TherapyWorks employees were also acquitted.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

This was the start of a crisis that remained one till the end of the year. It shows no signs of slowing down now, either, despite the passage of nine months.

In March, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of opposition parties, submitted a no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan. After nearly a month, the PDM was successful and Imran was ousted after 174 members of the National Assembly voted in favour of the no-trust motion.

Less than 30 days is all it took: Pakistan's road to political upheaval

NSC says no foreign conspiracy was involved in Imran's ouster

On April 22, the National Security Committee (NSC) said that there was no foreign conspiracy to topple the Imran Khan-led government.

After getting ousted from power, former prime minister Imran Khan made repeated claims that a West-led conspiracy was the reason for his ouster.

He also flashed a "letter" during a rally on March 27, which he said was proof of the threat made to his government. However, in November, Imran expressed a desire to restore relations with Washington.

In an interview with the Financial Times following an assassination attempt, Imran said he will no longer “blame” the US and wants a “dignified” relationship if re-elected. “As far as I’m concerned it’s over; it’s behind me,” he said of the alleged conspiracy, which both PM Shehbaz Sharif and the US had denied.

Pakistan suffers economic loss to the tune of $30-32bn due to floods: planning ministry

Pakistan was ravaged by the effects of climate change.

More than 33 million people and 113 districts were affected due to floods across Pakistan in June when the country saw a far higher than average rainy season.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said Pakistan approximately faced $30-32 billion in economic loss because of damage to infrastructure due to the massive floods across the country.

PMD predicts more heavy rains in north as Pakistan reels from flood devastation

Around 2 million acres of cropland and orchards were lost (NASA, 2022). Many predicted a shortage of food in the country on account of losing ready-to-harvest yields.

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

The country went into shock when estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain, 50, was found dead at his residence in Karachi.

He was found unresponsive at his house and rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital.

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

Aamir Liaquat, known for his controversial yet popular TV shows, had been named three times on the list of the world’s 500 most influential Muslims and was also on the list of Pakistan’s 100 most popular personalities.

DG ISI and COAS saga

The army chief is appointed according to the Constitution. As per Article 243, the president appoints the head of the armed forces on the advice of the prime minister of the country. Initially, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) writes a letter and requests a summary from the ministry of defence. The ministry seeks the names of the most senior generals from the outgoing army chief. After receiving the list, the COAS sends a list comprising names to the premier.

President Arif Alvi approves Lt Gen Asim Munir's appointment as COAS

After the approval of the president, the notification of the appointment of the new army chief is issued.

Following this procedure, Lt Gen Asim Munir was appointed COAS of Pakistan — one of the most hotly-debated topics in Pakistan's political sphere this year.

Imran makes history, wins majority of seats in all three provinces

Imran made history when he and his party won a majority of the seats in the by-elections held on eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats.

Oct 16 by-polls: PTI wins majority of seats in all three provinces

The PTI chairman contested the election on seven seats and won six of them. Similarly, of three Punjab Assembly seats, PTI candidates won two and lost one. The PPP won the remaining two NA seats, while the PML-N could secure only one Punjab Assembly seat.

Pakistan sees three finance ministers, three SBP governors

This year, Pakistan saw three different people at the helm of the finance ministry. After Imran was ousted, Shaukat Tarin was replaced by Miftah Ismail.

However, only a few months later, the government appointed Ishaq Dar to the post.

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator ahead of becoming new finance minister

Similarly, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also saw three governors in the hot seat. Jameel Ahmad was appointed in August.

Until his appointment, Dr Murtaza Syed assumed responsibility for the role of acting governor. Dr Syed was given a temporary charge following the end of Dr Reza Baqir's term in May.

Barrick Gold to convert Reko Diq into a world-class mine

In July, Barrick Gold Corporation President Mark Bristow stated that the first phase of the Reko Diq copper-gold project will be completed by 2027-28, and the scheme will convert it into a "world-class mine and transform Balochistan. An agreement in principle was reached between the government of Pakistan, the provincial government of Balochistan and Barrick for the reconstitution and restart of the project, which has been on hold since 2011.

In December, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the new Reko Diq mine deal legal and urged all provinces to amend their laws in accordance with the agreement.

Supreme Court declares new Reko Diq mine deal legal

It will be operated by Canada's Barrick and owned 50% by it, 25% by the Balochistan government and 25% by Pakistani state-owned enterprises. In August 2019, former premier Imran Khan set up a committee to steer the negotiations with an aim for the early development of the mines. In this effort, the federal and provincial governments were assisted by international advisors. The country managed to escape a penalty of $11 billion in March after reaching an out-of-court settlement on the Reko Diq project in the Chagai district of Balochistan.

Audio leaks saga

In another development, audio leaks purportedly of high-ranking current and former government officials surfaced on social media, raising questions on the state of security.

Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

The audio, released on different days featured the alleged voices of Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari, Shehbaz Sharif, Bushra Bibi, and Zulfi Bukhari.

Death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya

On October 24, the nation went into shock when senior Pakistan journalist Arshad Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique said that her husband had died in Kenya after being shot.

Arshad had left Pakistan to escape dozens of FIRs filed against him. The Supreme Court also took notice and ordered the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT).

Arshad Sharif murder case: Supreme Court orders formation of new JIT

As per the finding, the murder was a “planned targeted assassination” which purportedly involved “transnational characters”. As per the report, the officials of the Kenyan General Services Unit (GSU) fired nine bullets at Sharif’s vehicle from an AK-47 and a local Gilboa rifle.

Further investigation is still underway.

ISI chief addresses maiden presser

This was a big one.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt General Babar Iftikhar and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum held a joint press conference, the first time in Pakistan’s history that the head of the country’s spy agency directly addressed the media.

He said that he was holding the presser as there were many things related to the agency which "only we know so I thought I should come myself and take responsibility for what will be shared".

In a first, DG ISI addresses media, confronts Imran Khan's narrative

"We cannot allow young minds to be induced by any narrative that is far removed from the truth.”

He added that truth needed to be spoken to end lies.

His press conference came in response to references made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan during his speeches, which accused the spy agency of meddling in politics.

Shehbaz, Hamza acquitted

In October, a special court acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a Rs16 billion money laundering case filed against them by the Federal Investigation Agency.

Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections of financial fraud, impersonation and forgery, and criminal misconduct of the Prevention of Corruption Act and read with 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in money laundering case

The investigation team allegedly found 28 Benami accounts that were operated under Shehbaz and his household staff members’ names from 2008 to 2018 — while the opposition leader was chief minister and Hamza was a member of the National Assembly.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

The PDM had long sought the disqualification of Imran for alleged foul play related to Toshakhana gifts on September 20.

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

The reference was filed in August against Imran by the government, for “not sharing details” of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale.

In October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the PTI chairman under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

Per the verdict, criminal proceedings were to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Khar negotiates with Taliban leadership in Kabul amid curbs on women's rights

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar visited Kabul and held talks with the acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the capital Kabul amid tension over cross-border violence.

This was the first high-level Pakistani delegation to visit Kabul since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office in April.

Khar meets Afghan Taliban amid border concerns

The visit by a female diplomat from Pakistan to Afghanistan was significant considering the Taliban’s curbs on women's rights. The move was aimed at sending a message to the Afghan Taliban that Islamabad is not pleased with Kabul’s restrictions on women, reversing a promise to open high schools for girls and gradually imposing curbs on women’s movement and their employment.

TTP ends ceasefire, orders attacks in country

On November 28, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they had called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

Following the announcement, Pakistan saw an increase in terror activities. On December 18, more than 30 members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) held several officers hostage, after breaking free from custody and seizing a police station in Bannu, KPK, officials said.

The militants overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons.

TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders ‘attacks’ in country

However, the terrorists were killed in operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

In another incident, six security personnel were martyred while more than 15 people were injured in different incidents of terrorism across Balochistan.

Outlook for 2023

Many will argue that 2022 was a tough one for Pakistan — and few would be able to deny it. A political crisis, which is still ongoing, along with economic distress are just some of the takeaways.

They saw night is darkest before the dawn. Here's to hope that 2023 would usher in prosperity and stability for Pakistan.