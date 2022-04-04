Less than 30 days is all it took: Pakistan's road to political upheaval

Following weeks of political frenzy, with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and joint opposition...

Following weeks of political frenzy, with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and joint opposition scrambling to get a majority in the National Assembly, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, while chairing the session on Sunday, dismissed the no-confidence motion against the PM.

He termed it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution, which says loyalty to the state is the basic duty of every citizen, a remark that came after newly-appointed law minister Fawad Chaudhry presented his argument.

On the same day, President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of PM Imran, and the federal cabinet also stood dissolved.

Following these developments, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial ruled that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president regarding the dissolution of the NA (NA) “will be subject to the court’s order”. The hearing was adjourned till Tuesday.

Business Recorder looks at how tables turned through a timeline of events since March. Developments happened quickly, and Pakistan’s political atmosphere was charged.

Here is a rundown of all major events since March 8.