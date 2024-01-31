Why I chose Malaysia for a ‘babymoon’

I had been unable to make an international trip since getting married in December 2022 for a variety of reasons, and was itching for a holiday abroad. I also had the good fortune of finding out I was pregnant in October and this meant there were a host of things to keep in mind before planning a trip, which was becoming a honeymoon/babymoon hybrid of sorts.

Most important is getting the green light from your doctor. Having secured this, I was also told the second trimester is the best time to take a trip because chances are the morning sickness of the first three months has abated and usually this is when you have the most energy. You’re also not so big that mobility becomes an issue.

Of course, you need to ensure the trip is a relaxing one - think beaches and resorts. A city break isn’t ideal as it usually entails a lot of walking.

You also need to think carefully about the flight you are booking. The process of getting to any destination can be tiring in itself even when you’re in the best of health. This meant I wanted to avoid a layover if possible.

The fact that my sister lives in Malaysia, and Batik Air (formerly Malindo Air) had resumed direct flights from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur in November ultimately made the decision fairly easy.

The flight

Batik Air is considered a budget airline - which means you have to pay extra for food, water and the ability to book seats.

The airline offers five types of tickets: Super Saver, Value, Flexi, Business Promo and Business Flexi. I opted for the second one, which includes 20 kg checked-in baggage and the ability to get a refund (with a fee). After I booked meals (about $4 per person per flight) and bulkhead seats for extra legroom ($20 per person per flight) the ticket worked out to roughly $750.

I certainly would have found a cheaper ticket had I opted for Emirates, Etihad etc, but the fact that these included long layovers and would significantly prolong travel time meant I was willing to pay the premium.

Batik Air, while not the cheapest option, is very much a budget airline, which means it’s best to keep your own pillow, blanket and entertainment for the flight. It’s a basic airline, and it got us to KL with minimum fuss. Our flights were delayed by an hour on both ends, so be prepared for this.

The trip

I have family living about 40 minutes outside of Kuala Lumpur, with whom we stayed for the majority of our trip. They have been there for 8 years and know the country well so I let them plan my itinerary.

On day one, we went to Kuala Lumpur, where we took in an immersive art show at the Rex cinema, which had a warehouse feel to it. It had burnt down and had recently been restored. The show itself was fun, you sit on the floor on beanbags and stools as the walls around you light up with a variety of images, colour and music. It’s sort of a 3D art show experience.

I also recommend going to the giant book store (Book Xcess) in the Rex, which has bookshelves all the way up to the ceiling and is very Instagrammable.

A short walk away is KL’s Central Market – perfect for souvenirs and gifts. It has over 300 stores with some of the best arts and crafts Malaysia has to offer.

Until now we had been in the old part of the city, so next we headed for the Pavilion Mall, which is in the heart of the new KL. Since we went in December the modern part of the city was decked up in Christmas decorations, including a spectacular one by Cartier.

There is much to see, eat and do in KL but we stuck to this itinerary because it worked for us and we only wanted to spend a day in the city. Expecting moms: be sure to keep water with you and take plenty of breaks. As with any city, you end up walking quite a bit.

The next day we headed to Genting Highlands – since it is in the mountains you get to experience a chair lift with gorgeous views, along with grabbing some great bargains in the outlet shops.

You will find everything from Kate Spade to Hugo Boss and beyond. There is also a mall as well as the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park to keep young and old occupied.

Our next three nights were spent at a resort which was about a four-hour drive from my sister’s (I wanted to go somewhere that didn’t require a flight).

Malaysia has tons of beaches - with Penang and Langkawi being some of the better known ones - but I took advantage of my sister’s local knowledge and we headed to Tanjong jara Resort, which is on the other side of the peninsular from KL on the South China Sea. This cost us about $480.

Its rooms are inspired by 17th century Malay palaces, and it has 2 outdoor pools and an award-winning spa (I can vouch for this, the massages were amazing).

It’s an absolutely gorgeous location, and they have managed to preserve the forest around the hotel. The resort offers activities - bike rides, boat rides and hikes - but we chose to just sit by the pool and stuff our faces.

After a much-needed relaxing three days of basically doing nothing, we headed back to our family in Shah Alam. We stuck to the local malls, did a ton of baby shopping and ate some good food.

All in all, it was a perfect trip. It helped that I had family there who could guide me, and the fact that I had visited Malaysia before and going to a completely new, unfamiliar country while pregnant seemed a bit daunting.

