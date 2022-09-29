Brecorder Logo
Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate PKR 7,399,000

After Lucky Motor Corp increased prices of its KIA-brand vehicles, Hyundai Nishat Motors also jacked up the rates of its Tucson variants by Rs1.1 million with rupee’s fall being cited as the major reason.

The new price of Tucson’s FWD variant is Rs6,899,000 (earlier price was Rs5,799,000) while the Tucson’s AWD is now at Rs7,399,000 (earlier rate of Rs6,299,000).

Safety
No. of Air bags 2
No . Of Seatbelts 5
Immobilizer
Child Lock
ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Down Hill Assist Control
Hill Assist Control
Traction Control
Vehicle Stabililty Control
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Coloured Outside Door Handles Chrome
Side Mirrors With Indicators
Rear Spoiler
Adjustable Headlights
Fog Lights
DRLs
Sun Roof/Moon Roof
Instrumentation
Tachometer
Multi Info
Infotainment
USB and Auxillary Cable
Display Size 10.1 in
Front Speakers
Rear Speakers
Comfort and Convenience
Air Conditioner
Climate Control
Rear AC Vents
Heater
Defogger
CoolBox
Navigation
Rear Camera
Rear Folding Seat
Rear Headrest
Rear Wiper
Seat Material Type Leather seats with powered adjustment
Steering Adjustment
Steering Switches
Cruise Control
Driving Modes
Key Type Keyless entry
Push Start
Central Locking
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Boot
Cup Holders
Arm Rest
Handbrake Electronic
Interior Lighting
Front Power Outlet
Rear Power Outlet

South Korean automaker Hyundai will build a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the southern US state of Georgia, its governor announced Friday, as President Joe Biden pursued his trip to Seoul.

Brian Kemp made the announcement alongside Hyundai Motor Company president Jay Chang at the future factory site near Savannah, hailing the more than 8,000 jobs the venture is expected to create.

“We are proud to welcome Hyundai Motor Group to Georgia as we forge an innovative future together,” Kemp said, according to a statement released by his office.

He called the plant “the largest economic development project in our state’s history.”

Hyundai suppliers are expected to invest an additional $1 billion in the factory, which will have an annual capacity of 300,000 units, according to the statement.

Anonymous Oct 03, 2022 06:06pm
This car is amazing. I have had it for almost 1.5 years, and drives really well
