Model Price Hyundai Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate PKR 7,399,000

After Lucky Motor Corp increased prices of its KIA-brand vehicles, Hyundai Nishat Motors also jacked up the rates of its Tucson variants by Rs1.1 million with rupee’s fall being cited as the major reason.

The new price of Tucson’s FWD variant is Rs6,899,000 (earlier price was Rs5,799,000) while the Tucson’s AWD is now at Rs7,399,000 (earlier rate of Rs6,299,000).

Safety No. of Air bags 2 No . Of Seatbelts 5 Immobilizer Child Lock ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Down Hill Assist Control Hill Assist Control Traction Control Vehicle Stabililty Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Coloured Outside Door Handles Chrome Side Mirrors With Indicators Rear Spoiler Adjustable Headlights Fog Lights DRLs Sun Roof/Moon Roof Instrumentation Tachometer Multi Info Infotainment USB and Auxillary Cable Display Size 10.1 in Front Speakers Rear Speakers Comfort and Convenience Air Conditioner Climate Control Rear AC Vents Heater Defogger CoolBox Navigation Rear Camera Rear Folding Seat Rear Headrest Rear Wiper Seat Material Type Leather seats with powered adjustment Steering Adjustment Steering Switches Cruise Control Driving Modes Key Type Keyless entry Push Start Central Locking Power Door Locks Power Steering Power Windows Power Mirrors Power Boot Cup Holders Arm Rest Handbrake Electronic Interior Lighting Front Power Outlet Rear Power Outlet

South Korean automaker Hyundai will build a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the southern US state of Georgia, its governor announced Friday, as President Joe Biden pursued his trip to Seoul.

Brian Kemp made the announcement alongside Hyundai Motor Company president Jay Chang at the future factory site near Savannah, hailing the more than 8,000 jobs the venture is expected to create.

“We are proud to welcome Hyundai Motor Group to Georgia as we forge an innovative future together,” Kemp said, according to a statement released by his office.

He called the plant “the largest economic development project in our state’s history.”

Hyundai suppliers are expected to invest an additional $1 billion in the factory, which will have an annual capacity of 300,000 units, according to the statement.

