In pictures: PTI supporters push towards Islamabad’s D-Chowk

In what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier Imran Khan called a “final call”, party supporters reached D-Chowk in Islamabad on Tuesday after they initiated a large-scale march towards the capital city on November 24, vowing not to return until the release of Khan.

In a bid to foil the PTI’s planned march, the government imposed Section 144 in several districts, banned public gatherings, deployed heavy contingent of police, and sealed the capital city with containers.

However, thousands of PTI supporters flocked to D-Chowk amid reports of intense tear gas shelling, the place they had promised to stage sit-in for the release of Imran Khan as well as against alleged tampering in the February polls.

Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and supporters of Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attend a rally demanding his release, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. -Photo Reuters

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party climb on top of the shipping containers during a protest demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Pakistani protesters demanding the release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan on November 26 killed four members of the nation’s security forces, the government said, as the crowds defied police and closed in on the capital’s centre. Photo: AFP

A motorcycle burns during a protest rally by the supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanding the release of Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Policemen fire rubber bullets to disperse supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Pakistani protesters demanding the release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan on November 26 killed four members of the nation’s security forces, the government said, as the crowds defied police and closed in on the capital’s centre. Photo: AFP

A supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party offers prayers on top of a shipping container as a paramilitary soldier chases him during a protest demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Pakistani protesters demanding the release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan on November 26 killed four members of the nation’s security forces, the government said, as the crowds defied police and closed in on the capital’s centre. Photo AFP

A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gestures after tear gas was fired by the police to disperse the crowd during a protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Thousands of protestors calling for the release of Pakistan’s jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the nation’s capital on November 26. - Photo: AFP

Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Thousands of protestors calling for the release of Pakistan’s jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the nation’s capital on November 26. Photo AFP

A policeman pelts stones to disperse supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Thousands of protestors calling for the release of Pakistan’s jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the nation’s capital on November 26. Photo AFP

Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Thousands of protestors calling for the release of Pakistan’s jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the nation’s capital on November 26. Photo AFP

A member of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attempts to throw back teargas shells fired by riot policemen as they protest during a march to Islamabad demanding Khan’s release in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Omar Ayub Khan (C), Pakistan’s leader of opposition, of jailed former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, flashes a victory sign along with supporters as they march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chase riot police on a hilltop during their march towards Islamabad demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo:AFP

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party shout slogans as they march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Members of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attempt to throw back teargas shells fired by riot policemen as they protest during a march to Islamabad demanding Khan’s release in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP