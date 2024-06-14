AIRLINK
81.10
Increased By
▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP
4.82
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY
4.09
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML
37.98
Decreased By
▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC
93.00
Decreased By
▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL
23.84
Decreased By
▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL
32.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL
9.24
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL
10.06
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL
6.65
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL
113.00
Increased By
▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC
145.70
Increased By
▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL
10.54
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL
4.62
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM
4.12
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF
38.25
Decreased By
▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC
131.70
Increased By
▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL
24.89
Decreased By
▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL
6.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL
120.00
Decreased By
▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL
23.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC
12.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL
59.95
Decreased By
▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP
65.50
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC
10.15
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE
7.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP
9.87
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG
64.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY
26.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL
1.33
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100
8,052
Increased By
75.9 (0.95%)
BR30
25,581
Decreased By
-21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100
76,707
Increased By
498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30
24,698
Increased By
260.2 (1.06%)
Comments on Finance Bill 2024 25
Live
Latest News
Published
13 Jun, 2024
07:35pm
Business
&
Finance
Tax Memorandum 2024-25: a turbulent takeoff amidst the IMF negotiations
TOLA ASSOCIATES
Published
June 13, 2024
Business
&
Finance
Federal Budget 2024-25: memorandum
A.F. Ferguson & CO.
Published
June 13, 2024
Business
&
Finance
Comments on Finance Bill 2024
Syed Shabbar Zaidi & Co.
Published
June 13, 2024
