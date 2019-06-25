ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,884 Decreased By ▼ -9.92 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,640 Decreased By ▼ -36.68 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 7.17 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -64.18 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's gold discounts jump; prices surge to record peaks

Recorder Report 25 Jun 2019

Physical gold discounts in India widened to their highest in almost three years this week as local prices surged to record peaks, while Asian hubs, barring China, saw aggressive selling from customers as global bullion rates scaled a 6-year peak. The price of gold in India hit a record high of 35,430 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, tracking gains in the world market and helped by a weak rupee.
Dealers this week were offering a discount of up to $15 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest since September 2016. Dealers offered discounts of about $7 last week. The domestic price includes a 10% import tax and 3% sales tax. "Even after offering $15 discount, jewellers are not ready to make purchases," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.
Demand will remain subdued for at least the next few weeks unless prices correct significantly, the dealer said. Almost all jewellery shops in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, India's biggest bullion market, were deserted on Friday, dealers said. "The price level is encouraging people to sell old gold. Buying is negligible at this price," said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.
India's gold imports in May jumped 49% from a year earlier to 116 tonnes as a correction in local prices during a major festival boosted retail demand, a government source said on Tuesday. In rural areas, demand has softened as farmers are focusing on sowing of summer-sown crops, Jain said. Premiums in top gold consumer China ranged from $14 to $20 an ounce over the global benchmark, up from $10 to $12.50 in the previous week.
"There was safe-haven demand as well, as people are betting that US will cut rates sometime this year," said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based precious metals analyst with Refinitiv GFMS.
"But, jewellery is the bulk of the Chinese consumption and is still sagging in a dull season."
Markets in Singapore and Hong Kong saw premiums remaining flat at around 60 cents and 50 cents to $1.20, respectively, with customers selling back gold to lock profits.
"We got back so much from customers that the refinery could not accept any more from us ... at least until next Wednesday," a Singapore-based bullion dealer said.
Spot gold surpassed the key $1,400 an ounce level on Friday, scaling a six-year peak at $1,410.78.
Japanese customers were enjoying higher prices by selling back gold and as a result, the metal was being sold at a $1 discount, a Tokyo-based trader said.

Copyright Reuters, 2019

India's gold discounts jump; prices surge to record peaks

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.