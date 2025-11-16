BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
Pakistan whitewash ODI series against Sri Lanka

  • Wasim finishes with 3-47, while pace partner Haris Rauf takes 2-38
AFP | BR Web Desk Published November 16, 2025
Mohammad Rizwan (R) celebrates with Pakistan’s Hussain Talat (L) after scoring a half century (50 runs) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, on November 16, 2025. Photo: AFP
Mohammad Rizwan (R) celebrates with Pakistan’s Hussain Talat (L) after scoring a half century (50 runs) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, on November 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

Pakistan completed a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a six-wicket victory in Rawalpindi on Sunday, driven by an impressive bowling performance and stable batting.

Contributions from Fakhar Zaman (55), Babar Azam (34), and an unbeaten partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (61) and Hussain Talat (42) guided the Green Shirts to successfully chase the modest target of 212 set by the visitors.

Debutant Haseebullah Khan was shown the exit for duck, while Salman Agha could manage only 6 runs.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim earlier grabbed three wickets to help Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 211 in the third and final day-night international in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Wasim finished with 3-47, while pace partner Haris Rauf took 2-38 and left-arm spinner Faisal Akram 2-42 as tourists were bowled out in 45.2 overs after they were sent in to bat.

Sri Lanka lost the first two ODIs in Rawalpindi and started the final match on a bad note when skipper Charith Asalanka was ruled out with a fever.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, who top-scored with 48, added 43 for the third wicket with stand-in captain Kusal Mendis (34), but the innings then fell away badly.

Pathum Nissanka scored 24 and Kamil Mishara made 29 but both openers were dismissed in quick succession by the combination of Rauf and Wasim.

Akram, playing his first international in a year, dismissed Kamindu Mendis for 10 and then Samarawickrama as the tourists slumped from 4-143 to 8-193.

Debutant Pavan Rathnayake hit a fighting 32 with a six and two boundaries before he was the last man to go, run out trying to take a second run.

Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf took a wicket apiece.

