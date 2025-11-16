BR100 Decreased By (-4.8%)
BR30 Decreased By (-6.39%)
KSE100 Decreased By (-3.16%)
KSE30 Decreased By (-3.23%)
BECO 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.12%)
BML 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-5.48%)
BOP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-9.96%)
CNERGY 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.28%)
DCL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-7.71%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-6.72%)
FCSC 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-13.63%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-7.28%)
FNEL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.56%)
HUMNL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.43%)
KEL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.73%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-11.56%)
MLCF 101.51 Decreased By ▼ -6.92 (-6.38%)
NBP 244.95 Decreased By ▼ -18.84 (-7.14%)
PACE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.45%)
PAEL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.21%)
PIAHCLA 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.91%)
PPL 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.72 (-3.37%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-9.91%)
PTC 56.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-5.4%)
SEARL 100.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.29%)
SSGC 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-8.56%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.99%)
THCCL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.36%)
TPLP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.12%)
TREET 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.43%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-10.01%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
اردو Print Edition Dollar to PKR
Startup Recorder T20 World Cup KSE-100 Gold Rates PSX Notices
Pakistan

Hyderabad fireworks factory blast death toll climbs to nine

  • Two victims succumbed to injuries at hospital in Karachi
BR Web Desk Published November 16, 2025
Save

The death toll from the firecracker factory explosion in Hyderabad rose to seven on Sunday after rescue workers pulled another body from the debris late Saturday night and then two of the victims being treated at a hospital succumbed to their injuries Sunday evening, officials confirmed.

Rescue 1122 Sindh spokesperson Hassan Ul Haseeb told Business Recorder that teams recovered the additional body from beneath a collapsed room and boundary wall.

Later, Aaj News reported that two people being treated in Karachi also did not survive.

The powerful explosion tore through the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Laghari Goth, within the limits of Latifabad Police Station B Section, on Saturday.

The blast triggered a fire that quickly engulfed the structure, causing extensive damage. The sound of the explosion was heard miles away.

According to officials, fireworks were being produced inside a residential house without a license.

On Saturday, the rescue official said the explosion “sparked a fire that quickly engulfed the facility, with initial reports indicating several people had sustained injuries.”

He added that Rescue 1122’s Central Command and Control immediately dispatched firefighters, rescue teams, an ambulance, and a fire brigade truck to the site.

Firefighting and search operations remained underway late into Sunday as workers continued clearing debris in search of any remaining victims.

Rescue 1122 Hyderabad blast Hyderabad firecracker factory

Comments

200 characters

Hyderabad fireworks factory blast death toll climbs to nine

MoF explains external debt profile

Five terrorists eliminated in Pishin intelligence-based operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz to leave for Qatar today to bolster economic, bilateral ties

Interloop’s Zulqarnain outlines roadmap to accelerate Pakistan’s exports

Gold per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Reinterpretation of ITO ‘rattles’ IPPs

Abnormal temperature surge may accelerate glacial floods risk in northern Pakistan: PMD

Oil drops amid Iran nuclear talks, US tariff uncertainty

Gold climbs to 3-week high as US tariff ruling stokes uncertainty

Milk producer Ghani Dairies imports 300 high-yield heifers from Australia

Read more stories