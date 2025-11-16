Hyderabad fireworks factory blast death toll climbs to nine

The death toll from the firecracker factory explosion in Hyderabad rose to seven on Sunday after rescue workers pulled another body from the debris late Saturday night and then two of the victims being treated at a hospital succumbed to their injuries Sunday evening, officials confirmed.

Rescue 1122 Sindh spokesperson Hassan Ul Haseeb told Business Recorder that teams recovered the additional body from beneath a collapsed room and boundary wall.

Later, Aaj News reported that two people being treated in Karachi also did not survive.

The powerful explosion tore through the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Laghari Goth, within the limits of Latifabad Police Station B Section, on Saturday.

The blast triggered a fire that quickly engulfed the structure, causing extensive damage. The sound of the explosion was heard miles away.

According to officials, fireworks were being produced inside a residential house without a license.

On Saturday, the rescue official said the explosion “sparked a fire that quickly engulfed the facility, with initial reports indicating several people had sustained injuries.”

He added that Rescue 1122’s Central Command and Control immediately dispatched firefighters, rescue teams, an ambulance, and a fire brigade truck to the site.

Firefighting and search operations remained underway late into Sunday as workers continued clearing debris in search of any remaining victims.