BML 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.37%)
BOP 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
CPHL 84.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 218.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.47%)
FCCL 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.21%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
GCIL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.53%)
HUBC 219.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.36%)
KEL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
MLCF 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
NBP 225.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-1.46%)
PAEL 52.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.77%)
PIBTL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
POWER 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.15%)
PPL 185.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.16%)
PREMA 42.39 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.24%)
PRL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.29%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.83%)
SNGP 122.70 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.35%)
SSGC 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.29%)
TELE 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.32%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.98%)
TREET 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.88%)
TRG 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.25%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 17,002 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.89%)
BR30 53,852 Decreased By -716.7 (-1.31%)
KSE100 161,282 Decreased By -1521.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 48,995 Decreased By -502.4 (-1.01%)
DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:16pm
DPM Dar launches Pakistan's first Google Chromebook assembly line

