Sports

Pakistan send South Africa into bat in first ODI

Published November 4, 2025
Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard
Photo: Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in the first one-day international (ODI) of the three match series in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

With this series, international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years. The other two matches will be played on November 6 and 8 at the same venue — Iqbal Stadium.

The last international match at the Iqbal Stadium was played on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in an ODI by seven wickets. The historic venue has hosted 16 ODIs to date, including four World Cup matches — one in 1987 and three in 1996.

Pakistan have featured in 12 ODIs at this ground, winning nine and losing three. South Africa, on the other hand have played five ODIs here, winning two and losing three. Across all ODIs between the two sides, Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times, with Pakistan winning 34 and South Africa emerging victorious in 52 encounters. In Pakistan, both teams have won eight matches each out of 16.

In Faisalabad, Pakistan and South Africa have contested in three ODIs. Pakistan have won on two occasions (in 1994 and 2007), while South Africa secured victory in one (2003).

This ODI series follows a competitive Test and T20I series, where the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan claimed the T20I series 2-1.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is leading Pakistan for the first time in ODIs.

In the current Pakistan squad, among batters, Babar Azam has scored 744 runs in 15 matches, while in the bowling unit, Shaheen has 25 scalps to his name from 13 outings.

More to follow…

