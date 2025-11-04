Bosch’s late surge lifts South Africa to 263 all out in first ODI against Pakistan

A late onslaught from Corbin Bosch powered South Africa to 263 all out in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Pakistan at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Tuesday.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius gave the visitors a commanding start with a 98-run opening stand, frustrating Pakistan’s new-ball attack.

De Kock played fluently for his 63 off 71 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes, while Pretorius contributed 57 off 60 deliveries before both fell to young spinner Saim Ayub in quick succession.

South Africa’s innings began to lose momentum after the dismissals of their top order. Tony de Zorzi (18) and skipper Matthew Breetzke (42) tried to rebuild, but Abrar Ahmed’s leg-spin and tight lines from Mohammad Nawaz kept the scoring in check.

The middle order collapsed from 191 for 3 to 228 for 8, as Pakistan’s bowlers applied relentless pressure.

Corbin Bosch then counterattacked with a spirited 41 off 40 balls, striking six crisp boundaries. His late resistance, along with a few handy runs from the tail, pushed South Africa past the 260 mark before he was bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 49th over.

Naseem Shah finished as Pakistan’s most effective bowler with figures of 3 for 40, while Abrar Ahmed also claimed three wickets for 53 runs.

Pakistan’s opener Saim Ayub, who also impressed with the ball by taking two wickets, said the pitch had slowed down as the innings progressed.

“The pitch is on the slower side. It was easier for batters early on, but once the ball got older, we started getting some grip and assistance,” Saim said during the innings break. “I’m enjoying my bowling and just trying to follow the coach’s plans without experimenting too much.”

Reflecting on the total, he added, “We could have probably restricted them 10 to 15 runs fewer, but overall, it was a strong bowling and fielding effort. At one stage, they looked set for 300-plus, so credit to the team for pulling it back.”

Pakistan will now need 264 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Toss

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa.

With this series, international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years. The other two matches will be played on November 6 and 8 at the same venue — Iqbal Stadium.

The last international match at the Iqbal Stadium was played on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in an ODI. The historic venue has hosted 16 ODIs to date, including four World Cup matches — one in 1987 and three in 1996.

Pakistan have featured in 12 ODIs at this ground, winning nine and losing three. South Africa, on the other hand, have played five ODIs here, winning two and losing three. Across all ODIs between the two sides, Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times, with Pakistan winning 34 and South Africa winning 52. In Pakistan, both teams have won eight matches each out of 16.

In Faisalabad, Pakistan and South Africa have contested in three ODIs. Pakistan have won on two occasions (in 1994 and 2007), while South Africa secured victory in one (2003).

This ODI series follows a competitive Test and T20I series, where the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan claimed the T20I series 2-1.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is leading Pakistan for the first time in ODIs.

In the current Pakistan squad, among batters, Babar Azam has scored 744 runs in 15 matches, while in the bowling unit, Shaheen has 25 scalps to his name from 13 outings.