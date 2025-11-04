Finance Ministers addresses Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 4
|
280.87
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 4
|
280.67
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 4
|
153.74
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 4
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 4
|
1.31
|
Euro to USD / Nov 4
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 3
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 3
|
6,851.97
|
Nasdaq / Nov 3
|
23,834.72
|
Dow Jones / Nov 3
|
47,336.68
|
India Sensex / Nov 4
|
83,755.27
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 4
|
52,006.74
|
Hang Seng / Nov 4
|
26,068.06
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 4
|
9,622.82
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 4
|
23,772.37
|
France CAC40 / Nov 4
|
8,012.38
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Nov 3
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Nov 3
|
363,393
|
Petrol/Litre / Nov 4
|
265.45
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Nov 4
|
60.86
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Nov 4
|
3,979.47
|
Diesel/Litre / Nov 4
|
278.44
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Nov 4
|
65.59
|Stock
|Price
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Oct 31
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
5.70
▲ 0.67 (13.32%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 31
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
8.68
▲ 1 (13.02%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 31
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
9.35
▲ 1 (11.98%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Oct 31
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
10.65
▲ 1 (10.36%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Oct 31
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
13.15
▲ 1.2 (10.04%)
|
UDL International / Oct 31
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
19.86
▲ 1.81 (10.03%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Oct 31
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
72.56
▲ 6.6 (10.01%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Oct 31
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
19.57
▲ 1.78 (10.01%)
|
Nagina Cot. / Oct 31
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited(NAGC)
|
62.76
▲ 5.71 (10.01%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Oct 31
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
37.74
▲ 3.43 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Jahangir Sidd(Pref) / Oct 31
Jahangir Sidd(Pref)(JSCLPSA)
|
12.57
▼ -1.4 (-10.02%)
|
Grays Leasing / Oct 31
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
43.49
▼ -4.83 (-10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 31
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
37.09
▼ -4.12 (-10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 31
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
79.20
▼ -8.8 (-10%)
|
Pakistan Credit Rating Agency / Oct 31
The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Ltd(GEMPACRA)
|
23.60
▼ -2.61 (-9.96%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Oct 31
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
23.71
▼ -2.59 (-9.85%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Oct 31
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
36
▼ -3.6 (-9.09%)
|
Mughal Energy / Oct 31
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
23.60
▼ -2.35 (-9.06%)
|
J.A.Textile / Oct 31
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
22
▼ -1.89 (-7.91%)
|
Popular Islamic / Oct 31
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
21.61
▼ -1.79 (-7.65%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 31
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
63,729,188
▲ 0.11
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 31
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
54,382,614
▼ -0.01
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 31
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
44,663,918
▲ 0.62
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 31
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
34,825,170
▲ 1
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 31
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
34,568,673
▲ 2.39
|
Waves Corporation / Oct 31
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
32,771,594
▲ 1.03
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 31
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
28,302,144
▲ 4.48
|
Bank Makramah / Oct 31
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
24,620,134
▼ -0.03
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 31
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
18,242,058
▲ 2.93
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 31
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
16,997,564
▲ 0.67
Comments