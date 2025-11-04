BML 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.74%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 216.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.19%)
FCCL 53.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.2%)
HUBC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.94%)
NBP 226.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.88%)
PAEL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
PPL 186.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
PREMA 43.32 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (7.55%)
PRL 35.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
PTC 36.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SNGP 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
SSGC 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.32%)
TELE 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.78%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TRG 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.46%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 17,114 Decreased By -40 (-0.23%)
BR30 54,413 Decreased By -156.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,484 Decreased By -319.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 49,343 Decreased By -154.6 (-0.31%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2025 10:08am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during Tuesday’s opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 280.67, a gain of Re0.23 against the greenback.

On Monday, the local unit closed at 280.90.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Tuesday, hovering near a three-month high as a divided Federal Reserve spurred traders to rein in interest rate cut wagers. At the same time, investors awaited an Australian policy meeting where the central bank is likely to stand pat.

The yen was softer at 154.38 per US dollar in early Asian hours, just shy of the eight-and-a-half-month low it touched last week, leading to some jawboning from Tokyo and stoking intervention jitters.

Fed officials continued pressing competing views of where the economy stands and the risks facing it in the absence of economic data suspended due to the federal government shutdown.

The Fed cut rates last week, but Chair Jerome Powell suggested that might be the last cut of the year.

Traders are now pricing in a 65% chance of a rate cut in December, compared with 94% a week earlier, CME FedWatch showed.

That shift in near-term expectations has boosted the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was 0.1% higher at 99.99, at a three-month high.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed early on Tuesday as markets weighed OPEC+’s decision to pause output hikes in the first quarter even as concerns over a looming supply glut persisted.

Brent crude futures fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $64.80 a barrel by 0110 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 10 cents, or 0.2%, at $60.95 a barrel.

On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to a small oil output increase for December and a pause in increases in the first quarter of next year.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling interbank market rate interbank rupee rates buying and selling rate buying and selling of currency rupee dollar exchange rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 loses momentum, down over 400 points in intraday trading

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil slips on oversupply concerns after OPEC+ output plans

Pakistan seeks Saudi funds for major road projects

Oilboy Energy redirects Rs250mn funds to expand trading operations

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Read more stories