BML 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.74%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 216.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.19%)
FCCL 53.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
GCIL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.2%)
HUBC 219.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.23%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.94%)
NBP 226.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.88%)
PAEL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
PPL 186.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
PREMA 43.32 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (7.55%)
PRL 35.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
PTC 36.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
SNGP 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.46%)
SSGC 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.32%)
TELE 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.78%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TRG 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.46%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 17,114 Decreased By -40 (-0.23%)
BR30 54,413 Decreased By -156.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,484 Decreased By -319.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 49,343 Decreased By -154.6 (-0.31%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips on oversupply concerns after OPEC+ output plans

  • Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.74 a barrel
Reuters Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 11:05am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors read OPEC+’s decision to pause output hikes in the first quarter as a signal of oversupply in the market.

Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.74 a barrel by 0405 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $60.91 a barrel.

On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to a small oil output increase for December and a pause in increases in the first quarter of next year.

OPEC+ has raised output targets by around 2.9 million barrels per day - or around 2.7% of global supply - since April, but slowed the pace from October amid predictions of oversupply.

“(The) market may see this as the first sign of acknowledgement of potential oversupply situation from the OPEC+ front, who have so far remained very bullish on demand trends and ability of market to absorb the extra barrels,” said Suvro Sarkar, energy sector team lead at DBS Bank.

The bosses of some of Europe’s biggest energy producers on Monday, however, challenged forecasts of an oil supply glut next year, pointing to increasing demand and easing production.

The US Department of Energy’s deputy secretary, James Danly, said he does not think there will be an oil glut in 2026.

The decision by OPEC+ to keep output targets steady came after Russia lobbied for the pause because it would struggle to increase exports due to Western sanctions, four OPEC+ sources said.

In October, both the US and Britain imposed sanctions on Russia’s two major oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.

JP Morgan said in a note that “our oil strategists maintain their view that while the risk of disruption has increased, US measures, along with complementary actions by the UK and EU, will not prevent Russian oil producers from operating.”

Despite the current dip in oil prices, the sanctions could continue providing some price support in the near term, said independent analyst Tina Teng.

Market participants are now waiting for the latest US inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), due later in the day, for more trading cues.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed US crude oil stockpiles were expected to have risen last week.

OPEC+ OPEC Brent crude Oil Rosneft Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries WTI US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil US Department of Energy

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips on oversupply concerns after OPEC+ output plans

KSE-100 loses momentum, down over 400 points in intraday trading

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Pakistan seeks Saudi funds for major road projects

Oilboy Energy redirects Rs250mn funds to expand trading operations

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Read more stories