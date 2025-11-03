BML 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 36.64 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.38%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.88%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 221.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
FCCL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.78%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.37%)
GCIL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.95%)
HUBC 221.50 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (1.96%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.74%)
NBP 229.00 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (3.23%)
PAEL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
POWER 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
PPL 189.07 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.78%)
PREMA 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
PRL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.74%)
PTC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
SNGP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.54 (-5.78%)
SSGC 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.77%)
TELE 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3%)
TPLP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TREET 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.86%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.31%)
BR100 17,174 Increased By 178.4 (1.05%)
BR30 54,855 Increased By 664.3 (1.23%)
KSE100 163,635 Increased By 2003.6 (1.24%)
KSE30 49,791 Increased By 413.3 (0.84%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee gains further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2025 10:10am

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 280.75, a gain of Re0.16 against the greenback.

During the previous week, Pakistan rupee continued its positive run against the US dollar as it gained Re0.11 or 0.04% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 280.91, against 281.02 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar firmed to a near three-month high on Monday as investors awaited the release of data this week to gauge the health of the US economy and determine whether it could alter the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance.

The yen languished near an 8-1/2-month low, pressured by wide interest rate differentials between the US and Japan.

Trading was thinned in Asia on Monday due to a holiday in Japan, leaving currencies mostly rangebound, though most were pinned near recent lows against a strong dollar.

Last week, the Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points as expected but Chair Jerome Powell signalled that may be the central bank’s last reduction for the year, citing the risk of making additional moves without a more robust picture of the economy.

A number of Fed bank presidents on Friday also aired their discomfort with the decision to ease policy.

Traders have since pared back expectations for a cut in December and are now pricing in a roughly 68% chance of a move.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged up slightly to 99.82, near its strongest level since August.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Monday after OPEC+ decided to hold off production hikes in the first quarter of next year, which eased rising fears of a supply glut, but weak factory data in Asia capped the gains.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.37%, to $65.01 a barrel by 0424 GMT after closing 7 cents higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $61.19 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.34%, after settling up 41 cents in the previous session.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to raise output by 137,000 barrels per day in December, the same as for October and November.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank Kibor interbank Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates buying and selling rate Interbank closing buying and selling of currency

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee gains further against US dollar

Buying momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 2,100 points in early trade

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ suspends output hikes in Q1

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 10 in Afghanistan, scores injured

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

HUBCO’s CPEC-linked Thar power projects reach completion

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

Read more stories