Buying momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 2,100 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 11:17am

Strong buying momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 2,100 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 11:15am, the benchmark index was hovering at 163,713.64, an increase of 2,081.91 points or 1.29%.

Buying interest was seen in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, ARL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HB, MEBL and NBP, traded in the green.

The stock market ended last week on a subdued note after a volatile trading period dominated by geopolitical concerns, profit-taking, and corporate earnings announcements. The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 1.03% week-on-week, closing at 161,631.73 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks rose on Monday as the US-China trade truce and soaring spending on artificial intelligence kept risk sentiment aloft, while the dollar held near a three-month high after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers.

Investors are still focused on developments from last week, including central bank meetings and the US-China agreement on a year-long trade truce that was within broad expectations. But doubts remain if the truce will last for the full duration.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.35% higher at 727.82, hovering near the 4-1/2-year high it touched last week. The index is up more than 27% this year, on course for its best year since 2017.

China’s blue-chip stocks eased 0.6% after data showed China’s factory activity in October expanded at a slower pace than in September as new orders and output both waned amid tariff anxiety. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.3% higher.

Japan markets are closed for a holiday with no cash Treasuries trading, resulting in muted activity during Asian hours.

Nasdaq futures were 0.25% higher, while European futures also pointed to higher open.

This is an intra-day update

