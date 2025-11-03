Philippines, Canada sign visiting troops deal

MANILA: The Philippines signed a visiting forces agreement with Canada on Sunday, the latest in a series of pacts aimed at countering Beijing’s assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippines and China have engaged in frequent clashes in the crucial waterway, which Beijing claims in nearly its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

The Royal Canadian Navy last year began taking part in joint maritime patrols in the area with its US, Australian, Japanese, and Philippine counterparts.

The visiting forces deal would allow Canadian troops to participate in joint exercises on land as well.